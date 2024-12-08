Carson Beck injury update: Georgia QB's status after SEC title game
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck suffered an upper body extremity injury in Saturday’s win against Texas in the SEC Championship Game, head coach Kirby Smart said.
Beck will undergo an MRI that will give the team a more detailed diagnosis for the quarterback and how to handle the injury going forward in the College Football Playoff.
Smart said that Beck was unable to properly grip or throw a football in the locker room during the halftime intermission after suffering the issue at the end of the second quarter.
Beck was struck on his throwing arm as he attempted to throw a pass in the waning seconds of the first half and laid on the field in considerable pain for a few minutes after the collision.
Georgia announced that Beck would be out for the remainder of the game with the injury, allowing reserve quarterback Gunner Stockton to fill in for the second half.
Stockton helped lead Georgia on three scoring possessions, including a touchdown drive in the third quarter, but was forced out of the game himself during the overtime after being struck in the face by Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba.
Moments later, Beck returned and handed the ball off to tailback Trevor Etienne, who ran for the game-winning touchdown that gave Georgia the SEC championship.
And with that signature victory, it’s expected the Bulldogs will receive one of the top four seeds in the College Football Playoff bracket, and the first-round bye that comes with it.
That gives Georgia about three weeks to fully diagnose its quarterback’s injury and prepare him to make a comeback and lead the team in the national championship race.
