Carson Beck had 2 cars stolen in Miami overnight: report
Miami Hurricanes transfer quarterback Carson Beck had two luxury cars stolen overnight in the city, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.
Beck’s girlfriend and fellow Hurricanes star athlete Hanna Cavinder also had her car stolen, according to reports.
But while Cavinder’s vehicle was ultimately recovered, police are still trying to find Beck’s stolen Mercedes and Lamborghini.
It’s just the latest example of high-profile athletes having their valuables stolen by what appear to be well-organized groups of thieves.
The incidents have led the FBI to warn athletes around the country that they were being targeted by criminal syndicates.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, tight end Travis Kelce, NBA star Luka Doncic, and Bobby Portis, Jr. have all been targeted by the criminal rings.
Seven members of a group of Chilean migrants have been charged in connection with robberies against Mahomes and Burrow after they allegedly stole more than $2 million of goods.
Beck was one of the most distinguished names to emerge in the transfer portal this offseason, landing with Miami out of Georgia after it was expected he would declare for the NFL Draft.
Instead, the former Bulldogs star landed with the Hurricanes, where he’ll be the presumptive QB1 for head coach Mario Cristobal when the 2025 football season kicks off.
Beck’s transfer to Miami included a reported NIL deal worth around $4 million, a major investment for the school to land Cam Ward’s successor at the position.
