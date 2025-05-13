Carson Beck 'good to go' for Miami football workouts, Mario Cristobal says
Miami quarterback Carson Beck continues to progress from the UCL injury he sustained last season and remains on schedule for his return, Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal said.
“He’s good to go,” Cristobal said at the ACC spring meetings, via ESPN. “He’s exceeding every benchmark.”
Beck has been throwing the football for three weeks after missing all of Miami’s spring practice, but is yet to throw to the Hurricanes’ wide receivers in an organized practice as of yet.
Still, he should be ready for the team’s player-led practices in the near future, Cristobal added.
The quarterback suffered the injury on the final play of the first half of last year’s SEC Championship Game against Texas when he was with Georgia.
The issue required surgery and Beck didn’t play a full game again before his bombshell transfer to Miami.
The last we saw of Beck in a Georgia uniform, it was handing off to Trevor Etienne for the game-winning touchdown in the SEC Championship Game as he filled in for the also-injured Gunner Stockton.
And while it was expected Beck would likely enter the NFL Draft after that, the quarterback surprised everyone by returning to school. But not at Georgia.
Instead, he landed at Miami on the back of a reputed $4 million NIL package the Hurricanes put together for him.
Beck took over as Georgia’s starting quarterback in the 2023 season following the departure of two-time national champion Stetson Bennett.
He threw for 3,941 yards and passed for 24 touchdowns in his debut season as starter, leading to some speculation that he would enter the NFL.
But the quarterback returned for the 2024 season, a decision that resulted in an up and down season for both him and the Bulldogs’ offense.
Beck covered 3,485 yards and established a personal record with 28 touchdown passes, but also suffered through turnovers, tossing 12 interceptions.
