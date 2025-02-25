Carson Beck injury update: Miami QB's status ahead of spring ball
Carson Beck made the biggest splash in college football’s winter transfer window, but the Miami quarterback is still recovering from a UCL tear he sustained in December.
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal provided a promising update of sorts on how Beck is recuperating from the issue as the Hurricanes look ahead to 2025 spring football practice.
“He’s going well, he’s running really fast,” Cristobal said on ESPN.
“He’s not throwing the ball yet, but he’s very close to doing so, so he’s taking part in all that he can do. And he should be throwing soon, maybe in a couple of weeks or so.”
Initial speculation indicated that Beck would be able to throw the football at full force by some time in March, and Cristobal noted that the quarterback is no longer wearing an elbow brace, an important development on the road to recovery.
Beck was struck on his throwing arm in the waning seconds of the first half of the SEC Championship Game and was unable to play almost all the second half of that contest.
The quarterback returned to hand the ball off to tailback Trevor Etienne, who ran for the game-winning touchdown after reserve quarterback Gunner Stockton was himself injured.
But that was the last time we saw Beck on the field, as he explored surgical options and then did have an operation on the affected arm, keeping him from the Bulldogs’ playoff appearance.
It was expected that Beck would then declare for the NFL Draft, but he instead elected to enter the transfer portal, and committed to Miami on Jan. 10.
Now the Hurricanes wait and hope they can get a return on their investment this season.
