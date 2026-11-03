CFP Selection Committee Protocol Explained: How 12-Team Playoff Field Gets Picked

The College Football Playoff selection committee works under a revised 2026 protocol that guarantees bids to all four Power Four champions and gives Notre Dame a direct path into the 12-team field.

Those four champions join the top-ranked champion from the American, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, Pac-12 or Sun Belt, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams. Notre Dame earns a spot whenever it finishes among the top 12.

What changed in the 2026 protocol

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Starting in 2026, automatic bids are tied to conferences rather than rankings. In 2025, the five highest-ranked champions earned bids, so No. 20 Tulane and No. 24 James Madison made the field while unranked Atlantic Coast Conference champion Duke didn’t.

Notre Dame’s guarantee also traces to 2025. The Irish finished 11th after winning their final 10 games and still missed the bracket when Miami jumped them in the final rankings.

Athletic director Pete Bevacqua said there was “no good explanation” for the snub and confirmed a memorandum of understanding securing a bid whenever Notre Dame ranks in the top 12.

How does the committee rank teams?

Members meet in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and vote across seven rounds of ballots. They select a small pool, then rank teams in groups of three for three rounds and groups of four for four rounds, with individual ballots compiled into a composite each round.

When teams look comparable, the protocol directs members to strength of schedule, head-to-head results, common opponents and the absence of key players or coaches. It doesn’t weight those factors or rely on “one single metric.”

Before the 2025 season, the playoff added weight to games against strong opponents and created a record strength measure that “rewards teams defeating high-quality opponents while minimizing the penalty for losing to such a team.” The committee also reaffirmed that final-week movement of idle teams should be “evidence-based.”

Selection committee members and recusals

Arkansas Razorbacks vice chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek chairs the 13-member committee for a second straight season, and former head coaches Gus Malzahn and Jeff Tedford joined in 2026.

“The CFP Selection Committee has a strong foundation built on a proven process,” Yurachek said before the season.

Recusal rules split into two tiers. Fully recused members can’t vote on a team or stay in the room during its discussion, while partially recused members can join the conversation but not the vote. Yurachek is fully recused from Arkansas and Appalachian State, and Malzahn is partially recused from Auburn and SMU.

How do seeding and byes work?

Seeding follows the final top 25. The four highest-ranked teams receive first-round byes regardless of conference titles, seeds 5 through 8 host seeds 12 through 9 on campus and a guaranteed champion ranked outside the top 12 drops to the bottom seeds in rank order.

The bracket isn’t adjusted to avoid rematches or same-conference matchups, and there’s no reseeding. With historic bowl tie-ins removed, the top three seeds pick their quarterfinal bowl paths in rank order.

The 2026 cycle includes six rankings, starting Nov. 3 and ending on Selection Day, Dec. 6, when the committee releases its final top 25 and the 12-team bracket.