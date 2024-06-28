Cincinnati football player Dontay Corleone out indefinitely after blood clots found in lungs
Cincinnati Bearcats football player Dontay Corleone will be out indefinitely as he undergoes treatment for blood clots discovered in his lungs, the team announced on Friday.
"I am incredibly grateful to my family and for Aaron Himmler, Dr. Jon Divine, our whole medical staff, and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for guiding me through this over the last few weeks," Corleone said in a statement.
"Right now, I'm focused on my recovery. My hope is I will be able to return to football soon, but in the meantime, I will do everything I can to rehab and help the football program as a leader and mentor to our younger players.
He continued: "I'm looking forward to being around the guys soon. The sky is the limit for the Bearcats this season. I love my teammates, our coaches, this university, this city, and – of course – this fan base, which has been incredibly supportive of me over the last three years."
One of the team's most important returning players this fall, the defensive lineman was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season.
Corleone had 39 stops, 6.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks as a redshirt sophomore last season, and in his career with Cincinnati has a dozen TFLs and six sacks.
