CJ Baxter injured: What it means for Texas football

Projected starting Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter suffered an apparent knee injury during football practice on Tuesday, and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the ailment, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Baxter was poised to start at tailback for the Longhorns as a freshman five-star prospect last season, but a rib injury in the season opener ultimately limited his playing time in 2023.

Then, following an injury to starting back Jonathon Brooks, he and Jaydon Blue shared carries for the final four games of the season, including the Longhorns' loss to Washington in the CFP semifinal.

Baxter carried for 659 yards and five touchdowns in that time, posting an average of 4.8 yards per attempt, helping Texas to a Big 12 title, and he averaged 5.3 yards per rush in the last four games.

What it means for Texas

Baxter is expected to carry the load for the Longhorns in the backfield this season after he earned a position on the preseason Doak Walker Award watchlist, an honor given in the postseason for the top running back in college football.

If Baxter should miss any time, Jaydon Blue would take over in his place. A third-year junior who has played in 23 games, Blue is short on experience, with only 80 rushing attempts in his career.

Blue also earned consideration on the Doak Walker preseason watchlist.

Tre Wisner could see more time in the Longhorns' backfield in Baxter's absence as the likely reserve option, while freshmen Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson are also potential replacement options.

