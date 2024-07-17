Dabo Swinney explains why Clemson refused change to South Carolina game
This offseason, we learned that Clemson refused a request from ESPN to move its football game against South Carolina to Black Friday, instead electing to play its rivals on the traditional Saturday, and now head coach Dabo Swinney has revealed the reason behind that decision.
Swinney said he was approached by Clemson athletic director Graham Neff about the request.
"He did ask my opinion on that, and I was against it for several reasons," Swinney told reporters.
"I said, 'I'm happy to go do it in Columbia if that's what they want to do.' But I was against it because I don't think it's what's best for Clemson."
And by Clemson, he didn't just mean the school or the football team, but the place itself.
"I think sometimes we forget to do what's best for Clemson," he said.
"And I think it's not what's best for this town. It's not what's best for this community. This is not some big city. The people in this town, they make their hay off of those Saturdays.
"And I think our students, for them coming back here, being able to come back on Friday after Thanksgiving with their family and be able to be here and create the type of atmosphere that we want [is important]."
Swinney noted that Clemson's recruiting efforts also played a role in the decision.
"That's my perspective on what's best for our students, what's best for this town, what's best for our fans, and what's best for recruiting," he said.
"Now you're trying to get recruits here to leave their homes on Thanksgiving. That's hard to do. And some of them are playing on Fridays. So that was my thoughts on it. That was just my opinion."
