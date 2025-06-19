Clemson ousts 4-star freshman Marquise Henderson from football program
Clemson has dismissed former four-star freshman player Marquise Henderson from the football program, a team spokesman has said.
Henderson was a limited participant during spring football practice after enrolling early at school. The reason for his dismissal was not revealed.
“Clemson has made the decision to dismiss Marquise Henderson from its program. We wish him the best as he moves forward,” the team’s statement read, via 247Sports.
Henderson was considered a four-star recruit coming out of Honea Path (S.C.) Belton in the 2025 football recruiting class.
The player was rated as the No. 11 running back in the nation and the No. 3 overall prospect from South Carolina, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
Henderson was the No. 161 overall prospect in the country by those averages.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Henderson had been away from the football program after taking part in the first week of spring camp.
Having made his commitment to Clemson back in December 2023, the player had offers from Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, NC State, and others.
Henderson totaled more than 8,200 total yards in 49 games during his acclaimed high school football career at Belton-Honea Path.
He ran for over 2,000 yards in each of his junior and senior seasons, averaging 10.5 yards per carry and scored 63 touchdowns.
