Clemson coach reacts to SEC, Big Ten playoff auto bid proposal
Change appears to be coming to the College Football Playoff, as momentum is increasing for the format to expand to 14 or maybe 16 teams in the near future.
Part of that plan could include the SEC and Big Ten using their newfound power to advocate for their conferences receiving four automatic bids each.
When he heard about that idea, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took a stoic approach.
“Hey man, whatever,” Swinney told reporters. “I don’t waste time focusing on things I don’t control. Whatever happens.”
As far as he’s concerned, the playoff has been good to Clemson.
“All I know is that nobody been in the playoffs more than Clemson,” he said.
“Seven out of 10 years. So, pretty good odds, seven out of 10 years. And I think we’ve got the most playoff wins, tied for the most playoff wins.”
He added: “Whatever system they want to come up with, I’m just worried about Clemson. We keep doing our job, we’ll be fine.”
Swinney wasn’t quite accurate in terms of Clemson’s success in the College Football Playoff, but he was close, as his program emerged as an early CFP dynasty.
In truth, the school is second with seven appearances and third with six victories, but two of those wins are national championships, tied for the second-most behind Alabama’s three.
As for the proposed College Football Playoff changes?
The current report indicates that the SEC and Big Ten are looking to use their influence to give themselves those four auto bids, grant the ACC and Big 12 two places each, one to a Group of Five team, and another to an at-large selection.
That plan has been met with considerable opposition from other conferences that feel the SEC and Big Ten are skewing the field to suit themselves in an uncompetitive manner.
But after this season, when the College Football Playoff no longer requires a unanimous vote to change the format, it’s tough to see anyone really standing in their way.
Whatever happens, Dabo Swinney and Clemson say they’ll be ready.
