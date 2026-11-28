Rivalry Week took an ugly turn Saturday when a brawl broke out between South Carolina and Clemson during the Palmetto Bowl.

A clip of the brawl was shared on X as the Gamecocks and Tigers met at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. After star South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers sprinted into the end zone for a Gamecock touchdown, Clemson defensive back Ashton Hampton hit Sellers late, which led to the bench-clearing brawl.

Each player from both teams was assessed an unsportsmanlike penalty following the carnage.

CLEMSON VS SOUTH CAROLINA BRAWL pic.twitter.com/YpaIZHeRYu — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 28, 2026

South Carolina, Clemson Clash in 123rd Meeting

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Saturday marked the 123rd meeting between the in-state rivals. Clemson entered the game at 7-4, while South Carolina came in at 6-5. The Tigers had won the previous meeting 28-14 in Columbia, giving the Gamecocks a chance to return the favor on Clemson’s home field.

South Carolina entered the matchup without two of its biggest names. The Associated Press reported before the game that starting defensive end Dylan Stewart and wide receiver Nyck Harbor would both miss the Palmetto Bowl due to injuries.

History of the Palmetto Bowl

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The Clemson Tigers have a commanding lead in the overall series against the Gamecocks. Out of the 122 total meetings, Clemson owns a 74-44-4 advantage over South Carolina.

The rivalry has been more competitive over the last handful of seasons, with the teams splitting the last four matchups. Oddly enough, the road team has won the last four matchups.