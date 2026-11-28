College Football Rivalry Game Breaks Out In Massive Brawl
Rivalry Week took an ugly turn Saturday when a brawl broke out between South Carolina and Clemson during the Palmetto Bowl.
A clip of the brawl was shared on X as the Gamecocks and Tigers met at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. After star South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers sprinted into the end zone for a Gamecock touchdown, Clemson defensive back Ashton Hampton hit Sellers late, which led to the bench-clearing brawl.
Each player from both teams was assessed an unsportsmanlike penalty following the carnage.
South Carolina, Clemson Clash in 123rd Meeting
Saturday marked the 123rd meeting between the in-state rivals. Clemson entered the game at 7-4, while South Carolina came in at 6-5. The Tigers had won the previous meeting 28-14 in Columbia, giving the Gamecocks a chance to return the favor on Clemson’s home field.
South Carolina entered the matchup without two of its biggest names. The Associated Press reported before the game that starting defensive end Dylan Stewart and wide receiver Nyck Harbor would both miss the Palmetto Bowl due to injuries.
History of the Palmetto Bowl
The Clemson Tigers have a commanding lead in the overall series against the Gamecocks. Out of the 122 total meetings, Clemson owns a 74-44-4 advantage over South Carolina.
The rivalry has been more competitive over the last handful of seasons, with the teams splitting the last four matchups. Oddly enough, the road team has won the last four matchups.
Stacey is an experienced sports journalist and digital media personality with more than five years of experience and over 3,700 published articles covering Alabama Crimson Tide athletics and the SEC. His work has appeared with USA TODAY Sports Media Group, Cover Crimson, and Heavy Sports, where he specializes in college football and basketball coverage. He is also the co-creator and co-host of Tide Talk Live, an Alabama-focused podcast and YouTube channel on the Bleav Network since 2021.Follow Blackwood89