College GameDay Picks for Rivalry Week: Who is Everyone Picking Today?
With a clearer picture of who is in, and who is out, of the national bracket entering college football’s Rivalry Week regular season finale, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay have revealed their final predictions for what will happen today.
We saw plenty of change in the top dozen this past week after a pair of Big Ten contenders in UCLA and Indiana lost their games, and now that conference enters a critical weekend to see who gets in, and who gets left behind, in the playoff.
With just one game left, here is who College GameDay believes will do the job. And who won’t.
College GameDay Rivalry Week Picks
Joined by guest picker and Wake Forest basketball legend Chris Paul, here is who Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Desmond Howard are picking today…
NC State at North Carolina
Desmond Howard: North Carolina
Nick Saban: North Carolina
Pat McAfee: North Carolina
Chris Paul: NC State
Kirk Herbstreit: North Carolina
Virginia at Virginia Tech
Desmond Howard: Virginia Tech
Nick Saban: Virginia Tech
Pat McAfee: Virginia
Chris Paul: Virginia
Kirk Herbstreit: Virginia
South Carolina at Clemson
Desmond Howard: South Carolina
Nick Saban: South Carolina
Pat McAfee: South Carolina
Chris Paul: South Carolina
Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
Washington at Oregon
Desmond Howard: Washington
Nick Saban: Oregon
Pat McAfee: Oregon
Chris Paul: Oregon
Kirk Herbstreit: Oregon
USC at UCLA
Desmond Howard: USC
Nick Saban: USC
Pat McAfee: UCLA
Chris Paul: USC
Kirk Herbstreit: UCLA
Auburn at Alabama
Desmond Howard: Alabama
Nick Saban: Alabama
Pat McAfee: Alabama
Chris Paul: Alabama
Michigan at Ohio State
Desmond Howard: Michigan
Nick Saban: Ohio State
Pat McAfee: Ohio State
Chris Paul: Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State
Duke at Wake Forest
Desmond Howard: Wake Forest
Nick Saban: Wake Forest
Kirk Herbstreit: Wake Forest
Chris Paul: Wake Forest
Pat McAfee: Wake Forest
Who We Like in Colllege Football Week 13 Games
Notre Dame over Syracuse. Nothing should stop the playoff-bound Irish against the overmatched Orange on the road.
Louisville over Kentucky. The Wildcats’ disastrous late-season trend continues as the Cardinals have more firepower.
Ohio State over Michigan. Ryan Day’s job isn’t on the line per se, but people will start asking questions if a terrible back half of the season ends badly here.
USC over UCLA. Trouble for the Bruins, whose playoff ambitions are in peril if they can’t stop the Trojans throwing on them after last week’s loss.
Oklahoma over Missouri. OU still has the SEC’s best passing defense and is on a confident three-game win streak, two of which against ranked opponents.
Alabama over Auburn. Byrum Brown can run the ball here and there against the Tide’s midfield defenders, but Kalen DeBoer’s side has a stable of real playmakers.
Oregon over Washington. The Ducks’ quest to play for the Big Ten championship takes another positive turn as two touchdown favorites over the Huskies.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.