With a clearer picture of who is in, and who is out, of the national bracket entering college football’s Rivalry Week regular season finale, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay have revealed their final predictions for what will happen today.

We saw plenty of change in the top dozen this past week after a pair of Big Ten contenders in UCLA and Indiana lost their games, and now that conference enters a critical weekend to see who gets in, and who gets left behind, in the playoff.

With just one game left, here is who College GameDay believes will do the job. And who won’t.

College GameDay Rivalry Week Picks

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Joined by guest picker and Wake Forest basketball legend Chris Paul, here is who Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Desmond Howard are picking today…

NC State at North Carolina

Desmond Howard: North Carolina

Nick Saban: North Carolina

Pat McAfee: North Carolina

Chris Paul: NC State

Kirk Herbstreit: North Carolina

Virginia at Virginia Tech

Desmond Howard: Virginia Tech

Nick Saban: Virginia Tech

Pat McAfee: Virginia

Chris Paul: Virginia

Kirk Herbstreit: Virginia

South Carolina at Clemson

Desmond Howard: South Carolina

Nick Saban: South Carolina

Pat McAfee: South Carolina

Chris Paul: South Carolina

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

Washington at Oregon

Desmond Howard: Washington

Nick Saban: Oregon

Pat McAfee: Oregon

Chris Paul: Oregon

Kirk Herbstreit: Oregon

USC at UCLA

Desmond Howard: USC

Nick Saban: USC

Pat McAfee: UCLA

Chris Paul: USC

Kirk Herbstreit: UCLA

Auburn at Alabama

Desmond Howard: Alabama

Nick Saban: Alabama

Pat McAfee: Alabama

Chris Paul: Alabama

Michigan at Ohio State

Desmond Howard: Michigan

Nick Saban: Ohio State

Pat McAfee: Ohio State

Chris Paul: Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State

Duke at Wake Forest

Desmond Howard: Wake Forest

Nick Saban: Wake Forest

Kirk Herbstreit: Wake Forest

Chris Paul: Wake Forest

Pat McAfee: Wake Forest

Who We Like in Colllege Football Week 13 Games

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Notre Dame over Syracuse. Nothing should stop the playoff-bound Irish against the overmatched Orange on the road.

Louisville over Kentucky. The Wildcats’ disastrous late-season trend continues as the Cardinals have more firepower.

Ohio State over Michigan. Ryan Day’s job isn’t on the line per se, but people will start asking questions if a terrible back half of the season ends badly here.

USC over UCLA. Trouble for the Bruins, whose playoff ambitions are in peril if they can’t stop the Trojans throwing on them after last week’s loss.

Oklahoma over Missouri. OU still has the SEC’s best passing defense and is on a confident three-game win streak, two of which against ranked opponents.

Alabama over Auburn. Byrum Brown can run the ball here and there against the Tide’s midfield defenders, but Kalen DeBoer’s side has a stable of real playmakers.

Oregon over Washington. The Ducks’ quest to play for the Big Ten championship takes another positive turn as two touchdown favorites over the Huskies.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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