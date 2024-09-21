Clemson vs. NC State football injury report for Saturday
Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods will not play in Saturday's game against NC State, the team announced in its Saturday injury report.
Woods has 6 total tackles and a team-best 2.5 tackles for loss this season, and was banged up in the Tigers' victory against Appalachian State two weeks ago.
NC State will go without starting quarterback Grayson McCall after he sustained an undisclosed injury last week, and the Wolfpack will start freshman C.J. Bailey in his place.
Wide receiver Tyler Brown was listed by Clemson as active, although he did not run routes with other receivers during the pre-game warm-up and was seen wearing tape on his left ankle.
Brown has 4 catches for 23 yards this season after leading the team with 531 yards off 52 grabs a year ago.
Clemson will also be without cornerback Corian Gipson, offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington, and offensive lineman Collin Sadler.
Gipson appeared in 2 games this season, principally as a specialist.
Pennington played 31 snaps against App State, and head coach Dabo Swinney revealed that the blocker will miss the rest of the football season with a torn ACL.
Sadler appeared on 36 snaps against Georgia and started against the Mountaineers.
