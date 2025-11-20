Colin Cowherd admits being wrong about major college football program
Colin Cowherd says many things, but rarely is "I'm wrong" one of them. But on his podcast, Cowherd admitted that he'd formed a false opinion of one top college football program. In talking college football with Josh Pate, Cowherd admitted that he'd drawn the wrong impression of the Oklahoma Sooners.
Oklahoma had seemingly declined since Lincoln Riley left for the USC job. In their second season in the SEC, Oklahoma sought to make a bigger splash than in their 6-7 season in 2024. Coach Brent Venables went 10-3 in 2023, but had sandwiched that around 6-7 seasons that saw him potentially on the OU hot seat. But an 8-2 mark so far in 2025 has flipped the script of struggle.
Cowherd's take
Of all the teams that joined the conferences.... I am shocked at how good Oklahoma's doing. One, I didn't know if [Brent] Venables was a head coach. Two, the state doesn't produce a ton of players. Three, Lincoln Riley left. It's become an offensive sport. I look up at Oklahoma... and I've watched them play Bama back-to-back years. They've disassmebled them.... Of all the teams that joined conferences, my bad, Oklahoma looks and plays like an SEC team.
Oklahoma's rise
Oklahoma has wins over Michigan, Tennessee, and Alabama, with losses to Texas and Ole Miss filling in their picture against top 25 teams. The Sooners find themselves in solid shape for a College Football Playoff berth, with ESPN's FPI rankings giving them a 53.2% chance. Back-to-back wins over Alabama is certainly one impressive mark of Oklahoma's SEC stint.
The Sooner defense
Oklahoma's defense is leading the SEC in scoring (14.8 points per game) and is second-best in fewest yards allowed (278.4 yards per game). Oklahoma's 37 sacks is second in the conference and their 102 tackles for loss leads not only the conference, but also the nation.
Mateer and Remaining Games
The Sooner offense drew headlines early with QB John Mateer's dual-threat heroics headlining. Mateer suffered a hand injury and has faded from the Heisman Trophy picture, but remains a dangerous run and pass threat. Oklahoma finishes its season against Missouri and LSU, and a 10-2 Sooner team would have an excellent shot at the CFP.