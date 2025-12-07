Colin Cowherd picks winner of Big Ten championship game

For many, the most anticipated game so far this college football season comes Saturday night, as No. 1 Ohio State takes on No. 2 Indiana in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, with the two remaining undefeated teams in the country clashing.

Ohio State is a 4-point favorite per ESPN Bet as it looks to continue its quest for a second straight national championship and lock up the No. 1 overall seed for the College Football Playoff.

It's worth noting the Buckeyes were the only reason the Hoosiers didn't go undefeated in the regular season last year, too, beating Indiana 38-15, and that game, coupled with the Hoosiers' 27-17 loss to Notre Dame in the playoffs, is one reason some around college football remain skeptical of Curt Cignetti's team.

But Indiana has been even better than its CFP run last year, going 12-0 in the regular season with a 30-20 road win over fellow playoff team Oregon and a tough 20-15 road win over an Iowa team that is still ranked.

This matchup features two of the three Heisman Trophy favorites in Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Pet BetMGM, both have +175 odds to win the Heisman along with Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia.

Mendoza, the Big Ten offensive player of the year, has passed for 2,758 yards, 32 TDs and 5 INTs with 6 rushing TDs for an Indiana offense that ranks second nationally in scoring at 44.3 points per game and fifth in total offense at 483.8 yards per game.

Sayin has passed for 3,065 yards, 30 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while leading the FBS with a 78.9% completion rate for a Buckeyes offense that is 12th in scoring at 37 PPG and also features arguably the best wide receiver in college football in Jeremiah Smith (72 catches for 942 yards and 11 TDs).

The biggest difference between the teams, though, is Ohio State's defense.

Put simply, it's the best in college football, allowing just 7.8 points and 203 yards per game in its first year with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. The Buckeyes, led by the Big Ten defensive player of the year in safety Caleb Downs, haven't allowed more than 16 points in any game and have held 10 opponents to under 10 points.

Notable sports radio personality Colin Cowherd didn't hesitate in naming his pick for the winner Saturday night, choosing Ohio State, as the teams kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

