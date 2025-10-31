Colin Cowherd urges major head coach to say 'no' to LSU job amid rumors
While the open LSU head coaching job could be a possibility of wealth and prominence, FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd had words of caution. Cowherd, speaking on The Herd, advised a reported candidate for the job to just say no to the Tigers. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, often linked with both the Florida and LSU jobs, was the target of Cowherd's warning.
Cowherd's take
Cowherd's comments started out fairly light. He argued that Kiffin, famous for his straight-shooting persona, might not be able to be himself at one of the bigger job openings. At the moment, LSU, Florida, and Penn State would be the three biggest job opening, and Cowherd mentioned each later in his comments.
Lane Kiffin, in my opinion, is best suited for Ole Miss because I think he says what he thinks without much of a filter. Can't do that at the big jobs. You can absolutely do it at Ole Miss- Colin Cowherd
Cowherd on LSU troubles
But then Cowherd addressed the elephant in the room. To call the LSU job a high-maintenance situation would be an understatement at this point. The involvement of the governor of Louisiana, the fact that the athletic director has been ditched and the powers that be have no interest in the new athletic director picking the coach, it's all widely reported. But Cowherd summed up the situation neatly.
Literally, the governor yesterday is talking about the $54 million [buyout] the have to write for Brian Kelly and he's basically said now, the AD at LSU, we're taking you out of the next coach signing.... We are not going down a failed path.... But the board of supervisors is going to come up with a committee and they're going to go find us a coach. You want to enter that hornet's nest? No thank you. Hard pass.- Colin Cowherd
Later in the show, Cowherd termed Kiffin "not a politician." It certainly seems likely that the LSU job will require someone able to handle a multitude of decision makers, all of whom have very high standards to meet.
LSU details
Brian Kelly's 34-14 mark earned him a firing and the new athletic director, Verge Ausberry, has already indicated, "LSU has to be in the playoff every year in football." To say that expectations and complications are sky-high with the LSU job is indisputable. Will Kiffin want to wade into that situation? Colin Cowherd crafted a solid argument on why the easy answer might well be "no, thanks."