Colin Cowherd Rips Brian Schottenheimer in Latest Backwards Hat Complaint
Brian Schottenheimer is the latest to receive criticism from Colin Cowherd for wearing his hat backwards at a press conference.
Cowherd, the host of Fox Sports 1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd, has long taken offense to those in leadership positions across sports not donning their caps in the forward position. So, when Schottenheimer—amid his first season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys—showed up to a training camp press conference with his visor flipped around, Cowherd naturally took aim:
"You know I don't like backwards hats," Cowherd said on Monday's show. "What's worse is a backwards visor. That's a two-win team. I'm taking away four wins. That's awful. That is so bad."
"I would just say, and I know everybody gets mad at this," Cowherd continued. "I only really care, like for instance, Bank of America is behind him. It's a big sponsor. And so I do think if you're the head coach or the quarterback of an organization and you do press conferences, you're not only representing yourself ... you are representing the Dallas Cowboys and you're representing Bank of America. ... I think you've gotta do better as a head coach than a visor backwards. That's my take."
You can now officially add Schotty to the running list of Baker Mayfield, Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, JJ Redick and more, all of whom have earned Cowherd's ire by daring to spin their caps 180°.
I think the Cowboys have bigger fish to fry, like finding common ground—or a landing spot—with the NFL's top defensive player in Micah Parsons, who requested a trade last week amid an ongoing contract dispute.