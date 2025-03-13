First look: EA Sports College Football 26 video game cover photo has leaked
EA Sports held a photoshoot for “College Football 26,” and what appears to be a picture showing what could be a version of the Deluxe Edition cover of the game has leaked.
Several coaches are featured in the promotional material for the game this time around, including Ohio State’s national champion coach Ryan Day, and Georgia’s two-time champ Kirby Smart.
Smart, Day, and Penn State coach James Franklin are seen in the leaked image, as are several of college football’s most well-known players.
Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, Alabama wideout Ryan Williams, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, and Penn State star back Nick Singleton are also clearly seen in the picture.
EA Sports is yet to reveal any official details about its “College Football 26” game, though it did reveal in January that it will be released at some point this summer.
EA resurrected its popular college football video game series in 2024 following a period of more than a decade.
“College Football 25” featured Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado two-way star and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and Michigan star back Donovan Edwards.
EA Sports announced that the new game had seen some 6.5 million unique users to date.
Most players opted into an NIL deal with EA Sports that allowed them to be represented in the game and cover athletes have also been compensated for appearing in promotional material.
-
Read more from College Football HQ
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams