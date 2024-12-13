College football awards: Best players of the 2024 season

College Football HQ

Keeping track of college football's best players during an historic 2024 season.

James Parks

Your look at those players who earned honors as the best at their positions during the 2024 college football season.
Naturally, the Heisman Trophy gets almost all the attention when it comes to college football award season, but there are plenty of other honors available for players at every position on the field, too.

Some big history was made on Awards Night, and it had to do with Colorado star two-way player Travis Hunter.

Hunter became the first player in college football history to win both the Bednarik and Biletnikoff Awards, given to the best defensive player and top wide receiver, respectively.

Here's your look at the most prestigious players from this past season who took home their respective honors for the 2024 NCAA football season.

College football 2024 award winners

Davey O’Brien Award (Best QB): Miami quarterback Cam Ward

Chuck Bednarik Award (Best defensive player): Colorado wide receiver, defensive back Travis Hunter

John Mackey Award (Best TE): Penn State tight end Tyler Warren

Butkus Award (Best LB): Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker

Campbell Trophy (Scholar/Athlete): Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe

Doak Walker Award (Best RB): Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty

Outland Trophy (Best IOL): Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks

Burlsworth Trophy (Walk-On): Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher

Wuerffel Trophy (Community Service): Penn State offensive lineman Nick Dawkins

Nagurski Trophy (Best defensive player): South Carolina defensive end Kyle Kennard

Rimington Trophy (Best Center): Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin

Jim Thorpe Award (Best DB): Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron

Biletnikoff Award (Best WR): Colorado wide receiver, defensive back Travis Hunter

Home Depot Coach of the Year: Curt Cignetti of Indiana

Ray Guy Award (Best Punter): USC punter Eddie Czaplicki

Buddy Teevens Award (Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football): Army head coach Jeff Monken

Lou Groza Award (Best kicker): Louisiana place kicker Kenneth Almendares

Maxwell Award (Best Player): Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty

