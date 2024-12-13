College football awards: Best players of the 2024 season
Naturally, the Heisman Trophy gets almost all the attention when it comes to college football award season, but there are plenty of other honors available for players at every position on the field, too.
Some big history was made on Awards Night, and it had to do with Colorado star two-way player Travis Hunter.
Hunter became the first player in college football history to win both the Bednarik and Biletnikoff Awards, given to the best defensive player and top wide receiver, respectively.
Here's your look at the most prestigious players from this past season who took home their respective honors for the 2024 NCAA football season.
Heisman 2024: Finalists, all-time winners | Schools with most winners
-
College football 2024 award winners
Davey O’Brien Award (Best QB): Miami quarterback Cam Ward
Chuck Bednarik Award (Best defensive player): Colorado wide receiver, defensive back Travis Hunter
John Mackey Award (Best TE): Penn State tight end Tyler Warren
Butkus Award (Best LB): Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker
Campbell Trophy (Scholar/Athlete): Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe
Doak Walker Award (Best RB): Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty
Outland Trophy (Best IOL): Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks
Burlsworth Trophy (Walk-On): Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher
Wuerffel Trophy (Community Service): Penn State offensive lineman Nick Dawkins
Nagurski Trophy (Best defensive player): South Carolina defensive end Kyle Kennard
Rimington Trophy (Best Center): Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin
Jim Thorpe Award (Best DB): Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron
Biletnikoff Award (Best WR): Colorado wide receiver, defensive back Travis Hunter
Home Depot Coach of the Year: Curt Cignetti of Indiana
Ray Guy Award (Best Punter): USC punter Eddie Czaplicki
Buddy Teevens Award (Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football): Army head coach Jeff Monken
Lou Groza Award (Best kicker): Louisiana place kicker Kenneth Almendares
Maxwell Award (Best Player): Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams