Heisman Trophy 2024 finalists, schedule, all-time winners
Among the end of season honors in college football, no single award is more prestigious or more laden with history and tradition than the Heisman Trophy.
Coming out of the 2024 regular season and Championship Week, and looking ahead to Bowl Season and College Football Playoff, one of the biggest dates on the calendar has arrived, and the official list of finalists for the Heisman Trophy has been revealed.
Here is the list of every player currently up for the honor, along with some analysts from the Las Vegas sports books, and who has won the award every year since 1935.
Heisman Trophy 2024 finalists
Travis Hunter
Colorado wide receiver, defensive back
The big favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season, Colorado’s dynamic two-way player has put up arguably the most dominant all-purpose campaign by a single player in college football history.
Hunter played full-time at both wide receiver and cornerback and finished top-five among all players at both positions in catches, receiving yards, touchdowns, and passes defended.
Hunter caught 14 touchdown passes while covering over 1,000 yards and intercepted four passes on defense.
-
Ashton Jeanty
Boise State tailback
The engine behind the Broncos’ College Football Playoff-bound offense has put up a historic effort, rushing for 2,947 yards and scoring 29 touchdowns, boasting production that is on track to break the former NCAA rushing record established by Barry Sanders.
Jeanty’s play helped propel Boise State into a first-round bye heading into the first 12-team playoff, rushing for over 200 yards in 6 games and has more than 800 yards than any other back.
-
Cam Ward
Miami quarterback
A former starter at FCS school Incarnate Word and then Washington State, the quarterback landed at Miami this season and immediately made a dramatic impact on the team.
Ward finished the season ranked No. 1 nationally with 36 passing touchdowns, second with 4,123 passing yards and in total offensive output with 4,319 all-purpose yards.
Miami’s offense was the most productive in college football under Ward’s leadership and narrowly missed making the College Football Playoff this season.
-
Dillon Gabriel
Oregon quarterback
A transfer from Oklahoma this season, Gabriel helped power an Oregon offense that secured a Big Ten championship and the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.
Gabriel passed for 3,558 yards while scoring 35 total touchdowns for the Ducks, which finished the season at 13-0, the only undefeated team in the FBS ranks in 2024.
-
2024 Heisman Trophy odds
Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
- Travis Hunter -4000
- Ashton Jeanty +1100
- Dillon Gabriel +40000
- Cam Ward +50000
-
Heisman Trophy timeline
Dec. 2: The date when Heisman ballots are distributed to those personnel who have the ability to vote on the winner.
Dec. 9: The deadline for voters to submit their Heisman ballots, two days after Championship Weekend.
Dec. 9: That same day, the Heisman finalists are announced
Dec. 14: Heisman Trophy ceremony and announcement at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.
-
Schools with most Heisman Trophy winners
Ohio State (7): Les Horvath 1944, Vic Janowicz 1950, Howard Cassady 1955, Archie Griffin 1974 and 1975, Eddie George 1995, Troy Smith 2006
Oklahoma (7): Billy Vessels 1952, Steve Owens 1969, Billy Sims 1978, Jason White 2003, Sam Bradford 2008, Baker Mayfield 2017, Kyler Murray 2018
Notre Dame (7): Angelo Bertelli 1943, John Lujack 1947, Leon Hart 1949, John Lattner 1953, Paul Hornung 1956, John Huarte 1964, Tim Brown 1987
USC (7): Mike Garrett 1965, O.J. Simpson 1968, Charles White 1979, Marcus Allen 1981, Carson Palmer 2002, Matt Leinart 2004, Caleb Williams 2022
Alabama (4): Mark Ingram 2009, Derrick Henry 2015, DeVonta Smith 2020, Bryce Young 2021
Auburn (3): Pat Sullivan 1971, Bo Jackson 1985, Cam Newton 2010
Army (3): Doc Blanchard 1945, Glenn Davis 1946, Pete Dawkins 1958
Florida (3): Steve Spurrier 1966, Danny Wuerffel 1996, Tim Tebow 2007
Florida State (3): Charlie Ward 1993, Chris Weinke 2000, Jameis Winston 2013
Michigan (3): Tom Harmon 1940, Desmond Howard 1991, Charles Woodson 1997
Nebraska (3): Johnny Rodgers 1972, Mike Rozier 1983, Eric Crouch 2001
-
Heisman Trophy winners
1930s
1935 Jay Berwanger, RB, Chicago
1936 Larry Kelley, TE, Yale
1937 Clinton Frank, HB, Yale
1938 Davey O'Brien, QB, TCU
1939 Nile Kinnick, RB, Iowa
-
1940s
1940 Tom Harmon, RB, Michigan
1941 Bruce Smith, RB, Minnesota
1942 Frank Sinkwich, RB, Georgia
1943 Angelo Bertelli, QB, Notre Dame
1944 Les Horvath, HB, Ohio State
1945 Doc Blanchard, FB, Army
1946 Glenn Davis, RB, Army
1947 John Lujack, QB, Notre Dame
1948 Doak Walker, RB, SMU
1949 Leon Hart, TE, Notre Dame
-
1950s
1950 Vic Janowicz, RB, Ohio State
1951 Dick Kazmaier, RB, Princeton
1952 Billy Vessels, RB, Oklahoma
1953 John Lattner, RB, Notre Dame
1954 Alan Ameche, FB, Wisconsin
1955 Howard Cassady, RB, Ohio State
1956 Paul Hornung, QB, Notre Dame
1957 John David Crow, RB, Texas A&M
1958 Pete Dawkins, RB, Army
1959 Billy Cannon, RB, LSU
-
1960s
1960 Joe Bellino, RB, Navy
1961 Ernie Davis, RB, Syracuse
1962 Terry Baker, QB, Oregon State
1963 Roger Staubach, QB, Navy
1964 John Huarte, QB, Notre Dame
1965 Mike Garrett, RB, USC
1966 Steve Spurrier, QB, Florida
1967 Gary Beban, QB, UCLA
1968 O.J. Simpson, RB, USC
1969 Steve Owens, RB, Oklahoma
-
1970s
1970 Jim Plunkett, QB, Stanford
1971 Pat Sullivan, QB, Auburn
1972 Johnny Rodgers, WR, Nebraska
1973 John Cappelletti, RB, Penn State
1974 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State
1975 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State
1976 Tony Dorsett, RB, Pittsburgh
1977 Earl Campbell, RB, Texas
1978 Billy Sims, RB, Oklahoma
1979 Charles White, RB, USC
-
1980s
1980 George Rogers, RB, South Carolina
1981 Marcus Allen, RB, USC
1982 Herschel Walker, RB, Georgia
1983 Mike Rozier, RB, Nebraska
1984 Doug Flutie, QB, Boston College
1985 Bo Jackson, RB, Auburn
1986 Vinny Testaverde, QB, Miami
1987 Tim Brown, WR, Notre Dame
1988 Barry Sanders, RB, Oklahoma State
1989 Andre Ware, QB, Houston
-
1990s
1990 Ty Detmer, QB, BYU
1991 Desmond Howard, WR, Michigan
1992 Gino Torretta, QB, Miami
1993 Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State
1994 Rashaan Salaam, RB, Colorado
1995 Eddie George, RB, Ohio State
1996 Danny Wuerffel, QB, Florida
1997 Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan
1998 Ricky Williams, RB, Texas
1999 Ron Dayne, RB, Wisconsin
-
2000s
2000 Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State
2001 Eric Crouch, QB, Nebraska
2002 Carson Palmer, QB, USC
2003 Jason White, QB, Oklahoma
2004 Matt Leinart, QB, USC
2005 Reggie Bush, RB, USC (Vacated)
2006 Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State
2007 Tim Tebow, QB, Florida
2008 Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma
2009 Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama
-
2010s
2010 Cam Newton, QB, Auburn
2011 Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor
2012 Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
2013 Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
2014 Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon
2015 Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama
2016 Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
2017 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2018 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
2019 Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
-
2020s
2020 DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
2021 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2022 Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2023 Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
-
