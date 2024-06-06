College Football HQ

College football bowl season schedule 2024-25 announced

Your first look at the full schedule for college football bowl season ahead of a historic 2024 kickoff.

Another piece of the puzzle has come together in what will be a historic 2024 college football season. Not only will several major conferences expand to include incoming members across the country, but the formerly four-team national playoff will expand to 12 teams starting this year.

Now, after getting our first look at the College Football Playoff schedule, Bowl Season has followed with its official kickoff dates and times for the rest of the annual postseason slate.

College Football Bowl Schedule for 2024-25 games

All times Eastern

Celebration Bowl
Dec. 14 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Camellia Bowl
Dec. 14 | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 17 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Frisco Bowl
Dec. 17 | 9 p.m. | ESPN

LA Bowl
Dec. 18 | 9 p.m. | ESPN

New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 19 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Cure Bowl
Dec. 20 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 20 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 23 | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Dec. 23 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Hawai'i Bowl
Dec. 24 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Detroit Bowl
Dec. 26 | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Dec. 26 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26 | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 27 | 12 or 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 27 | 12 or 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Liberty Bowl
Dec. 27 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 27 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Fenway Bowl
Dec. 28 | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 28 | 12 p.m. | ABC

New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 28 | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 28 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Dec. 28 | 4:30 p.m. | CW

Military Bowl
Dec. 28 | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN

Alamo Bowl
Dec. 28 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Independence Bowl
Dec. 28 | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Music City Bowl
Dec. 30 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Sun Bowl
Dec. 31 | 2 p.m. | CBS

Citrus Bowl
Dec. 31 | 3 p.m. | ABC

Texas Bowl
Dec. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Gator Bowl
Jan. 2 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

First Responder Bowl
Jan. 3 | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl
Jan. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Bahamas Bowl
Jan. 4 | 11 a.m. | ESPN2

Holiday Bowl
Date, Time, TV TBD

-

