College football bowl season schedule 2024-25 announced
Another piece of the puzzle has come together in what will be a historic 2024 college football season. Not only will several major conferences expand to include incoming members across the country, but the formerly four-team national playoff will expand to 12 teams starting this year.
Now, after getting our first look at the College Football Playoff schedule, Bowl Season has followed with its official kickoff dates and times for the rest of the annual postseason slate.
College Football Bowl Schedule for 2024-25 games
All times Eastern
Celebration Bowl
Dec. 14 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Camellia Bowl
Dec. 14 | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 17 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 17 | 9 p.m. | ESPN
LA Bowl
Dec. 18 | 9 p.m. | ESPN
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 19 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Cure Bowl
Dec. 20 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 20 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 23 | 11 a.m. | ESPN
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Dec. 23 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Hawai'i Bowl
Dec. 24 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Detroit Bowl
Dec. 26 | 2 p.m. | ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Dec. 26 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26 | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 27 | 12 or 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 27 | 12 or 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Liberty Bowl
Dec. 27 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 27 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 28 | 11 a.m. | ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 28 | 12 p.m. | ABC
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 28 | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 28 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Dec. 28 | 4:30 p.m. | CW
Military Bowl
Dec. 28 | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 28 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Independence Bowl
Dec. 28 | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31 | 2 p.m. | CBS
Citrus Bowl
Dec. 31 | 3 p.m. | ABC
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Gator Bowl
Jan. 2 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 3 | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Jan. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Bahamas Bowl
Jan. 4 | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
Holiday Bowl
Date, Time, TV TBD
-
