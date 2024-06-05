College Football Playoff schedule set for 2024-25 games
The College Football Playoff has announced complete kickoff times and broadcast information for the 2024-25 games, marking our first look at the schedule for the expanded 12-team field.
Nine of those 11 games will be shown on ESPN airwaves after the network extended its contract with the College Football Playoff. Two of the first-round games will play on both ESPN and ABC.
Two other afternoon first-round games were sub-licensed to TNT Sports, which is set to broadcast college football for the first time in almost 20 years after reaching a historic deal.
Another historic element of the expanded College Football Playoff will feature postseason games played on campus for the first time ever. Teams ranked 5-12 will take part in the first-round games, which will be played at the school of the higher-ranked team.
Teams ranked 1-4 will receive a first-round bye and play their first game in the quarterfinal round.
College Football Playoff schedule for 2024-25
All times Eastern
First Round
Dec. 20, 2024
8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
Dec. 21, 2024
12 p.m. on TNT
4 p.m. on TNT
8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
Quarterfinals
Dec. 31, 2024
Fiesta Bowl
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 1, 2025
Peach Bowl, 1 p.m., ESPN
Rose Bowl, 5 p.m. ESPN
Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m., ESPN
Semifinals
Jan. 9, 2025
Orange Bowl
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 10, 2025
Cotton Bowl
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
National Championship Game
Jan. 20, 2025
CFP National Championship
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams