College Football HQ

College Football Playoff schedule set for 2024-25 games

It's official: Our first look at the expanded 2024 College Football Playoff schedule is here.

James Parks

Scenes from a college football game during the NCAA season.
Scenes from a college football game during the NCAA season. / USA Today Sports | Imagn

The College Football Playoff has announced complete kickoff times and broadcast information for the 2024-25 games, marking our first look at the schedule for the expanded 12-team field.

Nine of those 11 games will be shown on ESPN airwaves after the network extended its contract with the College Football Playoff. Two of the first-round games will play on both ESPN and ABC.

Two other afternoon first-round games were sub-licensed to TNT Sports, which is set to broadcast college football for the first time in almost 20 years after reaching a historic deal.

Another historic element of the expanded College Football Playoff will feature postseason games played on campus for the first time ever. Teams ranked 5-12 will take part in the first-round games, which will be played at the school of the higher-ranked team.

Teams ranked 1-4 will receive a first-round bye and play their first game in the quarterfinal round.

College Football Playoff schedule for 2024-25

All times Eastern

First Round

Dec. 20, 2024
8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

Dec. 21, 2024
12 p.m. on TNT
4 p.m. on TNT
8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

Quarterfinals

Dec. 31, 2024
Fiesta Bowl
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 1, 2025
Peach Bowl, 1 p.m., ESPN
Rose Bowl, 5 p.m. ESPN
Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m., ESPN

Semifinals

Jan. 9, 2025
Orange Bowl
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 10, 2025
Cotton Bowl
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

National Championship Game

Jan. 20, 2025
CFP National Championship
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.