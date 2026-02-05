College football coach announces decision to donate $80,000 to student-athletes

The environment surrounding major collegiate programs is undergoing a massive shift as schools pivot toward a model of direct compensation for their players. This evolution requires athletic departments to find sustainable funding sources to remain competitive in a rapidly changing market.

Amid this financial crunch, one head coach and his spouse decided to take the lead by donating a substantial portion of their income to the university. This contribution is intended to strengthen the school's participation in the upcoming revenue-sharing structures that will shape the sport for years to come.

This 36-year-old coach's sacrifice underscores the growing need for programs outside traditional power structures to find innovative ways to remain relevant and attract top-tier prospects.

The donation represents nearly a tenth of his total earnings and comes at a time when the program is searching for a fresh start after a difficult stretch on the field. By committing these personal funds, the leader is seeking to provide a tangible foundation for future success as his team prepares to move into a much more demanding league.

The decision reflects a broader trend where those at the top of an organization must demonstrate their personal commitment to the collective goal of winning.

UTEP head coach Scotty Walden and his wife, Callie, are providing $80,000 of his current salary to help fund the Miners' 2026 revenue-sharing initiatives, per reporting from ESPN's Pete Thamel. This gift represents 10 percent of the coach's 2025 earnings and serves as a significant investment in the program's transition to the Mountain West Conference.

The move comes on the heels of a 2-10 campaign where the Miners struggled to find footing in both conference play and non-conference matchups. Walden is entering his third season at the helm with a career record of 5-19 and is looking to reverse the fortunes of a team that finished with a minus-12 turnover margin.

Recruitment has become a primary focus for the staff as they prepare to join a nine-team league that will offer a higher level of competition next fall. The program recently announced a massive 50-player class, which recruiting services like 247Sports currently rank as the third-best in the Mountain West.

A major part of this turnaround relies on new talent from the transfer portal including Incarnate Word quarterback EJ Colson. Colson is expected to take over as the starter after completing nearly 71 percent of his passes for over 2,100 yards and 16 touchdowns during his previous season.

The coaching staff is also leaning on local star power by bringing back running back Tavorus Jones who previously played at Missouri. Jones was a standout in El Paso during high school and is expected to provide an immediate spark to a ground game that requires more veteran experience.

Protecting these new assets is a group of five incoming offensive linemen who average roughly 305 pounds across the front. These additions like Omoruyi Aliu-Otokiti and Brian Williams Jr. were signed to address a unit that struggled to provide consistent protection for the quarterbacks last year.

The Miners open the 2026 season on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Sept. 5.

