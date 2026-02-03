Nation's No. 1 LB with NFL legend father linked to 3 SEC powerhouses

The college football world has turned its attention to the next wave of elite recruits in the 2027 class.

The 2026 class is essentially wrapped up, as Dec. 3 was Early Signing Day, while the final day for athletes to sign is Wednesday, Feb. 4. In addition to the high school signees, the NCAA's two-week transfer portal was from Jan. 2-16, which saw over 10,000 entries. While not all of the transfers have found new homes, the majority of the top names have already signed.

With all eyes on the 2027 class now that the 2026 moves are coming to a close at this point, the updates on top recruits are pouring in. One notable prospect who has attracted the attention of many major programs is linebacker Cooper Witten.

Ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the country by all but one recruiting service, the son of NFL legend Jason Witten holds around 30 offers. In a report by Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, it was reported that Witten has three programs that seem to be trending for him the most.

"No. 1 linebacker Cooper Witten made visits to back Texas A&M and Georgia this month, and squeezed a trip back to Oklahoma, which was not originally on the schedule," wrote Spiegelman.

While all schools have a strong case to land him, there is one that stands out among the rest due to familial ties.

Oklahoma Sooners

Aside from the fact that Brent Venables was his first offer back in June of 2024, Witten's father is also on the Sooners' staff as of last month. The 11-time Pro-Bowl selection was hired to coach tight ends, with next season marking his first year. As expressed by Spiegelman, all things seem to be working in the Sooners' favor at this time.

"Brent Venables was the first to offer the touted prospect and Witten is bullish about playing for a defensive-minded head coach," wrote Spiegelman. His father, Jason Witten, being on staff doesn’t hurt Oklahoma’s chances for a family-oriented player."

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies are fresh off their first College Football Playoff appearance, and are ranked No. 24 in yards per game on defense with 327.5. Head coach Mike Elko is one of the best defensive minds in the sport, and the Aggies are known to pay well. They also are also working with the advantage of having the chance to keep Witten in Texas, as he plays for Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's defense ranked No. 12 nationally, and it frequently produces NFL talent. They already have the No. 2 class in the country, following the commitment of five-star running back Kemon Spell, and it isn't uncommon for five-stars to flock to Athens. It's hard to imagine that playing for his father at Oklahoma won't be a tough offer to beat, but Georgia certainly offers everything a player could want.