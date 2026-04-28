College Football Coach Changing the Culture For a Former SEC Powerhouse

It is no secret that Auburn is searching for answers, but the real question is whether the program is finally asking the right one.

For years, the conversation around Auburn has centered on wins and losses, coaching changes and recruiting rankings. Those matters have distracted from a deeper issue that has quietly defined the program’s decline. Auburn has not just been losing games. It has been losing its identity.

Five consecutive losing seasons and six straight years without more than six wins do not happen by accident. That kind of sustained struggle points to something structural, not situational. The revolving door at head coach only reinforces that reality, as Auburn has cycled through six leaders in that span, searching for a quick fix to a long-term problem.

Now, the program is turning to Alex Golesh, and this hire feels different for one reason. It is not just about a scheme or a resume. It is about tone.

Golesh arrives from South Florida, where he went 23-15 in three seasons and showed steady progress, including a 9-3 finish last year. That record alone will not impress many in the SEC, where expectations are measured in championships, not rebuilds.

What matters more is how he built those results and what he emphasized along the way.

Culture.

Auburn Tigers defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and head coach Alex Golesh talk during warm ups. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That word is often overused in college athletics, but at Auburn, it carries real weight. Programs that consistently win in the SEC are not just talented. They are aligned. From the coaching staff to the locker room, there is a shared standard that defines how the team prepares, practices and competes.

Auburn has not had that.

SEC Network analyst Chris Doering pointed to that shift when discussing Golesh on "The Paul Finebaum Show," noting the impact of his introductory message and the emphasis on toughness. That is not a small detail. It is a signal of what Auburn is trying to become again.

"I thought Alex Golesh killed it in his introductory press conference," Doering said. "I think he said all the right things that kind of perked up the ears of the Auburn fan base... I love what he's done in coming in and embracing being a tough team."

Toughness is not just about physical play. It is about accountability, consistency and response to adversity. Those traits have been missing, and without them, even talented rosters fall short. That is why this hire matters.

Golesh is not walking into a situation where patience will be unlimited. Auburn’s recent history suggests the opposite. Coaches have been given little time to prove they can turn things around, and that pressure will follow him from the start.

The difference now is that success may not be defined strictly by the win column in Year 1. It may be defined by whether Auburn looks different.

Does the team play with discipline? Does it respond when things go wrong? Does it show a clear identity on both sides of the ball? Those are the indicators of a program that is moving in the right direction, even if the record does not immediately reflect it.

In the SEC, rebuilding is not just about acquiring talent. It is about establishing a standard that talent can operate within. Without that, progress is temporary. Auburn has learned that lesson the hard way.

Now, it is trying a different approach. Golesh represents a shift toward foundation over flash, toward sustainability over quick fixes. Whether that approach works will determine not just the outcome of this season, but the direction of the program for years to come.

Because at this point, Auburn does not just need a coach who can win. It needs one who can rebuild what winning actually looks like.