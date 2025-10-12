$80 million college football coach's job in 'serious doubt' amid latest firings: Insider
With Penn State and Oregon State among the latest college football programs to fire their head coaches, one Power 4 team could also soon make a change. On3's Pete Nakos provided an updated list of college football coaches on the hot seat.
Auburn's Hugh Freeze, Wisconsin's Luke Fickell and Florida's Billy Napier were among the familiar names listed by Nakos. There is one ACC coach mentioned that could come as a surprise.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell's future with the Seminoles is in "serious doubt" if the Noles finish with another losing season, per Nakos. After upsetting Alabama in the season opener, the Noles now have surprising losses to Virginia and Pitt this season.
"The Seminoles dropped their third consecutive game on Saturday to Pitt after starting the year 3-0," Nakos wrote on Sunday. "It appeared that Mike Norvell had Florida State headed in the right direction after the 2-10 output in 2024. But the pressure is back with a 3-3 record. Norvell’s buyout is one of the biggest in college football; if the Seminoles made a move, they would owe their head coach $54.4 million.
"But back-to-back losing seasons could put Norvell’s future in Tallahassee in serious doubt. The Seminoles visit Stanford next weekend. Despite all the excitement around the 13-1 mark in 2023, Norvell is 20–23 all-time in the ACC and 1-10 in the last two seasons in conference play. There’s real concern if donors can be motivated to fund another Norvell roster."
Florida State has now lost three straight games heading into Week 8.
Florida State HC Mike Norvell's buyout tops $54 million
The challenge for Florida State is Norvell's buyout tops $54 million as one of the most expensive of any college football coach. Norvell benefitted from Alabama's coaching search during the 2024 offseason following Nick Saban's retirement.
Bama attempted to poach Norvell from Florida State which led the Seminoles to sign the head coach to an eight-year, $80 million contract extension. If Florida State fired Norvell, the team would need to pay Norvell's hefty buyout plus the new coach's salary.
Florida State would become one of the most desirable jobs in the college football coaching carousel
Programs like Arkansas, Virginia Tech and UCLA were hoping to have a bit of a first mover advantage by making changes early. Yet, Penn State shook up the college football world by firing James Franklin and immediately becoming the most desirable job opening.
If Florida and Florida State also make moves, the Sunshine State teams would move towards the top of the list. The question is whether Florida State can afford to make such a drastic move, but fans are wondering if the program can afford not to if the team's losing skid continues.