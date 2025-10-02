College football predictions: Picks for every CFB job in coaching carousel
Arkansas is the latest to join notable college football programs like Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State and UCLA in the search of a new head coach. The list of vacancies is sure to grow in the coming months as the college football coaching carousel heats up, but let's predict who will be hired as each team's next head coach.
It is worth noting that some college football programs could opt to invest the potential buyout money into building a competitive roster via NIL rather than firing the head coach. Florida used this strategy with Billy Napier, but now the Gators head coach is once again on the hot seat.
Here's a look at predictions for the college football coaching carousel heading into Week 6.
Falcons OC Zac Robinson comes home to Oklahoma State
It is odd to see Oklahoma State playing games without Mike Gundy and his beautiful mullet roaming the sideline. Even the most legendary college football coaches have a shelf life.
There has been plenty of chatter about who could be the next Oklahoma State head coach. From USF's Alex Golesh to Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, there are several intriguing candidates being floated on hot boards.
Smart money appears to be on former Oklahoma State quarterback Zac Robinson coming home. Robinson still gives the Pokes someone with ties to Gundy but would also provide a fresh direction in Stillwater. The Falcons offense is not exactly breaking records, and Atlanta fans may offer to help Robinson pack.
Arkansas stuns by hiring Jon Gruden as the Razorbacks next head coach
If Arkansas wants different results, the Razorbacks may need to think outside the box. Rhett Lashlee's latest comments appear to leave the door cracked for Arkansas to potentially poach the SMU coach.
Yet, the Razorbacks may find it challenging to provide a comparable NIL situation to SMU. Arkansas Razorbacks on SI reported that Jon Gruden has an interest in the job.
Don't take our word for it. Here is what Gruden said about the Arkansas job back in 2022.
"I was concerned about being a college coach, because I would have you on the death penalty probation within six months," Gruden explained to the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Aug. 30, 2022.
"But now that you're paying players and I know a bank with $27 billion, I'd love to have the Arkansas job."
Virginia Tech hires USF head coach Alex Golesh
It will be interesting to see Bruce Arians' level of involvement in Virginia Tech's coaching search. It has been a long time since the Hokies have been known for more than just the program's iconic "Enter Sandman" entrance.
USF head coach Alex Golesh will be one of the most coveted coaches in the upcoming college football coaching carousel. Golesh has transformed South Florida into a College Football Playoff contender.
The coach also has previous stops at Tennessee, UCF, Iowa State, Illinois, Oklahoma State and Ohio State among others.
UCLA turns to New Mexico's Jason Eck
This would be one of those "if you can't beat them, join them" situations but in the opposite direction. UCLA became very familiar with New Mexico head coach Jason Eck as the Bruins were dominated 35-10 by the Lobos.
This proved to be the final straw as UCLA fired DeShaun Foster. Eck transformed Idaho into a strong program and looks to be doing the same at New Mexico after a 3-1 start.
Coaching in the Big Ten would be a step up for Eck, but the coach would bring an innovative offensive system to Los Angeles.
Former Kent State QB Josh Cribbs creates splash hire for Golden Flashes
The transfer portal and NIL era have leveled the playing field for some Group of 5 programs. Others have found it even more challenging to compete as the resource gap grows.
Kent State appointed Mark Carney as the interim head coach for this season. The biggest splash move Kent State could make is turning to the team's former quarterback Josh Cribbs as the next head coach.
Cribbs would be a big win in recruiting for Kent State. Why not give the former NFL playmaker a chance to rejuvenate the program?
Stanford reunites with former standout WR Troy Walters
Frank Reich is doing Andrew Luck a solid as Stanford's interim head coach for 2025. Stanford is in full rebuild mode and may not be an appealing landing spot for the top candidates around college football.
Luck may need to turn to someone with deep Stanford ties and plenty of coaching experience. Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters was a standout player at Stanford.
The former Cardinal wideout won the Fred Biletnikoff Award. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, it may be hard to pry Walters out of Cincinnati, but Luck's presence could prompt the veteran coach to return home.
Not only does Walters have NFL experience but also had college football coaching stops at Nebraska, UCF, Colorado and Texas A&M among others.