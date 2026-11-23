TCU fired Sonny Dykes one day after a 38-17 home loss to No. 2 Utah, and the dismissal leads a Week 13 college football hot seat index that adds Cal coach Tosh Lupoi and North Carolina's Bill Belichick.

Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby remains atop the index after a 34-16 win over Tennessee Tech snapped a six-game skid. Kansas' Lance Leipold moves from the watch list onto the index, while Boston College's Bill O'Brien and USC's Lincoln Riley exit last week's edition after wins.

Which coaching changes happened this week?

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TCU athletic director Mike Buddie dismissed Dykes on Sunday, and the timing tells you how quickly the mood in Fort Worth turned. All five of TCU's losses had come by one score entering Saturday. Utah handed Dykes his first decisive defeat of the season, dropping the Horned Frogs to 5-6, and he was gone the next day.

Dykes went 41-23 and took TCU to the national title game after the 2022 season. Buddie said the program has since slid "further away from that mountain top than can be accepted." He laid out Big 12 titles, playoff contention and winning back fans as priorities for the next hire. Home attendance averaged 37,849 this season, the lowest since 2008. Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will coach the finale at Texas Tech.

Two Group of Six programs made changes before Saturday. Arkansas State announced Nov. 17 that Butch Jones would leave immediately after a 4-6 start in Year 6, ending his tenure at 30-43. The Red Wolves then lost 48-3 to Louisiana Tech under interim coach Jalen Ortiz. UTEP fired Scotty Walden on Nov. 16 after a 1-9 start in his third season, and defensive coordinator Kyle Beyer is coaching the final two games. Walden won six games in three years.

That leaves seven FBS jobs open: TCU, Baylor, Florida State, Maryland, Arkansas State, UTEP and Sam Houston. NC State already filled its job with Philip Rivers.

Florida State has the clearest front-runner. USA Today reported that Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann discussed the opening with FSU, and ESPN later identified him as the top target. Schumann worked at Alabama with incoming FSU athletic director Jeff Purinton. USA Today also reported that Jimbo Fisher has gotten little traction despite making calls about a potential staff.

At Maryland, former LSU and Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly confirmed his interview on SiriusXM. USA Today reported contact between Maryland's search group and Urban Meyer, but Meyer denied the rumors and ESPN reported he isn't a candidate.

The Texas searches already share a candidate. UTSA's Jeff Traylor has spoken with Baylor's search group, according to USA Today, and he's expected to draw consideration at TCU. The same outlet cited three people who said, "Don't be surprised if they (TCU leaders) take a run at Lincoln Riley." No interview or offer has been reported. Riley's USC team beat Maryland 35-21 to improve to 13-1 at the Coliseum over the past two seasons, and the trip to UCLA still matters for his record against ranked opponents. Sam Houston has hired CSA Search & Consulting and is also searching for an athletic director.

Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State Bulldogs

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Mississippi State beat FCS Tennessee Tech to end its six-game losing streak and move to 5-6. Billy Puckett started at quarterback while AJ Swann watched in a walking boot, and Lebby said Swann's status for the Egg Bowl is "still kind of being decided."

Beating an FCS team doesn't change much about Lebby's three-year résumé. He's 12-24 overall and 3-21 in SEC play, and he's already fired offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and special teams coordinator Cliff Odom this month. His estimated buyout on Dec. 1 is $7.65 million, a fraction of what Texas A&M would owe Mike Elko.

A win at Ole Miss would make the Bulldogs bowl eligible, while a loss would give Lebby his third straight losing season.

Tosh Lupoi, California Golden Bears

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Lupoi joins the index because his own boss has already cast doubt on how he runs the program. On Nov. 5, Cal general manager Ron Rivera told KNBR that Lupoi "has bumped his head a lot" and added, "Some of it, he's been very receptive, and other portions of it, he hasn't."

The Big Game didn't help. Lupoi held star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele out of the quarterback spot until the final two minutes of the first half and installed a run-heavy offense built for a heavy rain forecast. Lupoi pointed to Sagapolutele's sprained ankle and the weather. The heavy rain never came, Sagapolutele lined up at receiver for much of the first half, and Stanford won 44-28 in Berkeley to hand Cal its fifth straight loss.

Lupoi still sounded secure afterward. "I have ultimate confidence I'll be the head coach here," he said.

Cal is 3-8 and would owe him about $14.8 million to fire him after one season. That's a modest price compared with most buyouts on this list. Pitt is the finale.

Brent Key, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

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The 20-6 win at Clemson bought Key one week. Wake Forest then piled up 50 points and 607 yards in a 50-29 rout in Atlanta on senior day, dropping the Yellow Jackets to 3-8.

The more telling development came Friday. Athletic director Ryan Alpert wrote to fans that the season's results "have not met the standard that we have come to expect for Georgia Tech football." He also wrote that he and Key "have been working to identify other necessary moves and program adjustments." That reads like an AD planning next season with his coach, and it follows Key's firing of four assistants.

Key stays on the index because the losses keep piling up. A firing without cause would cost about $18.45 million, and Georgia is the finale.

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

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The upset of Houston opened a path to 6-6, and Cincinnati shut it with a 35-28 win at Nippert Stadium. Colorado spent Friday stuck on a tarmac, then committed four turnovers, including three interceptions by Isaac Wilson.

"It's on me. All of it is on me," Sanders said.

At 4-7, Sanders is guaranteed his third losing season in four years in Boulder. CBS Sports reported earlier that athletic director Fernando Lovo's former New Mexico colleague Jason Eck could be a target if the job opens. Whether Colorado can afford to pay Sanders to leave is still a significant question heading into the UCF finale.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M Aggies

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Elko's postgame apology gave way to two bigger developments this week. He started sophomore Brady Hart over Marcel Reed at Oklahoma, and the Aggies still lost 28-7. It was their third straight game in single digits, and A&M has been outscored 58-0 in the fourth quarter over its last four games.

"I don't think we stepped up and helped enough around him," Elko said of Hart.

Elko is also losing the administrator who backed his extension, because athletic director Trev Alberts is leaving for Michigan. The Aggies are 4-7 and 1-7 in the SEC one year after a playoff appearance. Still, Texas A&M would owe Elko $56.4 million to fire him Dec. 1, a far steeper price than schools with cheaper buyouts face. Texas visits Kyle Field on Friday.

Lance Leipold, Kansas Jayhawks

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Kansas took No. 12 BYU to triple overtime before losing 31-29 in Lawrence, its fourth loss this season by a touchdown or less. The effort deserves credit, and Leipold's players clearly haven't quit.

"Our guys have no quit in them," Leipold said. "We've been so close on so many occasions."

The close losses still add up. At 4-7, Kansas will finish below six wins for the third straight season. It's also the first time since Leipold's debut season that the Jayhawks have entered their finale with no chance at six wins. Winning at Oklahoma State would improve the final record, but Kansas has already missed that benchmark.

Bill Belichick, North Carolina Tar Heels

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Belichick moves from the watch list onto the index after Virginia beat North Carolina 41-24 in Charlottesville. It was UNC's fourth loss in five games, dropping the Tar Heels to 5-6 and 2-5 in the ACC.

"We couldn't do anything we needed to do to win," Belichick said.

Belichick is 9-14 at North Carolina after a 4-8 debut season. Earlier this month, Chancellor Lee Roberts said the school will "evaluate how things have gone at the end of the season, not in the middle of the season." Asked about contract talks, Roberts said, "We haven't had any of those conversations."

His contract complicates any change. Belichick makes $10 million per season, and the first three years of his deal are guaranteed, which covers his 2027 pay. NC State, which just hired Rivers, is the last team between the Tar Heels and bowl eligibility.

Who dropped off the list?

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O'Brien moves to the watch list after Boston College beat Syracuse 27-15 on senior day to snap a three-game skid. The Eagles are 5-6, and O'Brien is 14-22 at BC. A win at Miami would get Boston College to six.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule leaves the watch list after a 31-28 win over Ohio State gave the Huskers the ranked win they had been chasing and moved them to 7-4. Dabo Swinney is off as well. Clemson beat defending ACC champion Duke 20-10 to reach 7-4 and secure its 16th straight season with at least seven wins.

Who is on the watch list?

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Akron's Joe Moorhead is the strongest Group of Six addition. The Zips rallied past UMass 34-33 to snap an eight-game losing streak, but they're 2-9, and Moorhead is 15-44 in his fifth season.

Purdue's Barry Odom acknowledged that fans had reason to be upset after Wisconsin won 42-10 in the home finale. The Boilermakers are 3-8, but two Big Ten wins count for something in Year 2, and the Indiana finale gives Purdue a clear point to reassess him.

Charlotte's Tim Albin and ULM's Bryant Vincent are on the watch list because of their teams' results. Charlotte fell to 1-10 after a 42-14 loss at Tulsa, and ULM dropped to 2-9 with a 17-16 overtime loss at Appalachian State. Neither school has announced a decision on its coach.

The game most likely to change next week's index is Mississippi State at Ole Miss on Friday, Nov. 27. Lebby needs a win in Oxford for bowl eligibility, and his quarterback for the game depends on whether Swann can practice this week.