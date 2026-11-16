College Football Hot Seat Index: Mike Elko Apology Adds Pressure at Texas A&M

Mike Elko’s postgame apology after a 22-7 loss to No. 8 Tennessee pushed Texas A&M’s coach onto the college football hot seat index one year after the Aggies reached the College Football Playoff.

Elko joins Mississippi State’s Jeff Lebby and USC’s Lincoln Riley as the new names since last week’s index. Meanwhile, Rutgers took Greg Schiano out of the conversation on Nov. 10 when it announced he’ll return in 2027.

Which coaching changes happened this week?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NC State made the cycle’s first hire official Friday when its Board of Trustees approved Philip Rivers’ contract. It’s a five-year deal that starts at $3.25 million a year. The former Wolfpack quarterback spent the last six seasons coaching St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Ala.

“I am humbled and honored to be the next head football coach at NC State University,” Rivers said.

Maryland’s search has a leading candidate after former LSU and Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly interviewed for the job. Baylor, Florida State and Sam Houston are still open. Staff firings also kept coming. Georgia Tech’s Brent Key fired four assistants on Nov. 9, Mississippi State dismissed two more on Sunday and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck fired offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. after a loss to Penn State.

Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State Bulldogs

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn’s 41-9 win at Davis Wade Stadium stretched Mississippi State’s losing streak to six games. The Bulldogs are now 4-6 overall and 2-6 in the SEC after a 4-0 start.

The program fired offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and special teams coordinator Cliff Odom on Sunday. Both men’s contracts were set to expire after the season. Lebby kept his job, but the third-year coach is 11-24 overall and 3-21 in conference play.

The best Lebby can do now is 6-6. That would still leave him without a winning season in three years in Starkville.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M Aggies

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s win at Kyle Field was Texas A&M’s third straight loss, and all three came against ranked SEC teams. The Aggies are 4-6 and 1-6 in league play one year after an 11-2 season.

The offense scored in single digits for the second straight week, and Elko benched quarterback Marcel Reed for the final drive. “It is a completely non-functional offense, and that’s on me,” Elko said.

Then the Aggies’ coach spoke to the fan base: “An utter apology to everyone who supports our program. You all deserve much better. Give me a chance and we’ll put a better product on the field.”

Elko signed a six-year, $69 million contract a year ago, and Texas A&M would owe him $56.4 million if it fired him Dec. 1. To reach a bowl, the Aggies have to win at Oklahoma and then beat Texas.

Brent Key, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisville beat Georgia Tech 44-17 in Atlanta, and Key responded by firing defensive coordinator Jason Semore, offensive line coach Allen Mogridge, outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope and receivers coach Jafar Williams.

“The way we coach. The way we play. It’s embarrassing. It’s a joke. Starts with me,” Key said after that loss.

The Yellow Jackets then won 20-6 at Clemson and ran for 269 yards. It was their first win at Clemson since 2008. Still, Georgia Tech is 3-7 and will have its first losing season since 2022. The slide has already cost Key a contract extension that was tied to eight wins. Firing him without cause after this season would cost about $18.45 million.

Bill O’Brien, Boston College Eagles

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston College lost 41-7 at No. 3 Notre Dame after trailing 31-0 at halftime. The Irish outgained the Eagles 500-136.

That was BC’s third straight loss and its fifth in seven games. The Eagles are 4-6, and O’Brien is 13-21 in his third season. O’Brien told his team “in all three phases we did not coach well enough.”

To finish 6-6, Boston College has to beat both Syracuse and Miami.

Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 18 USC lost 27-13 at No. 9 Indiana. It was the Trojans’ third loss, and it hurt both their Big Ten title game chances and their Playoff hopes.

Riley is now 1-8 on the road against AP Top 25 teams and 6-15 against ranked teams overall at USC. His buyout is reportedly close to $70 million, and he has kept up the same message since October: “I’m the right person to be here.”

USC finishes with Maryland at home and then a trip to undefeated No. 4 UCLA.

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 14 Houston fell 42-32 at Colorado on Friday night. The Buffaloes trailed 20-7 before scoring 28 straight points, and they had lost 35 straight games against top-15 opponents before this one.

“The way they take the field at the conclusion of the game is like we just won the Super Bowl,” Sanders said of the fans who stormed the field.

Colorado is 4-6 and 2-5 in the Big 12. It needs to beat both Cincinnati and UCF to finish 6-6.

Who dropped off the list?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutgers announced Schiano’s return despite back-to-back losing seasons, and firing him would have cost about $18.9 million. Athletic director Keli Zinn said the move “is not reflective of a lowering of standards.” Four days later, Nebraska won 31-0 at SHI Stadium. Rutgers gained just 143 yards, with quarterback AJ Surace playing through three broken ribs.

“Right now, how do we get back in the win column? It’s gonna be very difficult,” Schiano said.

The same game moved Matt Rhule to the watch list. Nebraska ran for 237 yards under interim offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas and posted its first shutout of the Big Ten era, which made the Huskers bowl eligible for the third straight year.

Brent Venables is off the index completely. Oklahoma improved to 6-4 with a 24-17 win over No. 19 Ole Miss in a game pushed back to Sunday.

Who is on the watch list?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sonny Dykes moves to the watch list after Kansas State fell 20-10 at TCU. The Horned Frogs are 5-5, and all five losses have come by one score. “We got better,” Dykes said. “But we are nowhere near where we need to be.”

Rhule’s Huskers are 6-4 and close with Ohio State and Iowa. Kansas kept Lance Leipold’s bowl hopes alive with a 37-14 win at West Virginia, but the 4-6 Jayhawks still need wins over BYU and at Oklahoma State.

Dabo Swinney is on the watch list for the first time after Georgia Tech’s 20-6 win at Clemson dropped the Tigers to 6-4. “Ain’t nobody coming to save us, nobody cares,” Swinney said. Clemson would owe him $57 million to fire him without cause.