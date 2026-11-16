Paul Finebaum Sparks Coaching Speculation Around Two College Football Giants

SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum has watched enough of Clemson and USC this fall to believe two of college football’s most decorated programs could be searching for new head coaches when the regular season ends.

Speaking on Matt Barrie’s Sunday recap show after Week 11, Finebaum said USC coach Lincoln Riley’s era “feels like it’s about to end quietly” and questioned “what’s the point” of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney remaining after a 20-6 home loss to Georgia Tech.

What’s next for Lincoln Riley?

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USC fell to 7-3 with a 27-13 loss at Indiana, ending its College Football Playoff hopes. Riley still hasn’t reached the playoff in five seasons in Los Angeles, and the defeat came two weeks after his team beat then-No. 2 Ohio State 30-18.

“He’s had some moments of brilliance this year, but he manages to always follow that up with a loss,” Finebaum said. He added, “Should he lose to UCLA, I can’t imagine him surviving. And in spite of what he said after the game, I have a hard time believing Lincoln Riley even wants to stay there any longer.”

Riley insisted after the loss that “we will get there, and all of this will make it more sweet when that time does happen.” In late October, he told reporters, “This is where I want to be.” Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt has estimated moving on from Riley could cost USC $100 million to $120 million.

Dabo Swinney after Georgia Tech loss

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Clemson dropped to 6-4 as Georgia Tech, which arrived at 2-7, outgained the Tigers 407-228 in Swinney’s 250th game as head coach. It was the Yellow Jackets’ first win in Death Valley since 2008. Starting quarterback Tait Reynolds left with a knee injury on the third snap, and backup Christopher Vizzina was later taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Finebaum said watching the finish “may have been the saddest thing I’ve ever seen.” He added, “I didn’t waste time listening to what he said after the game because I’ve heard it ad nauseam.”

Swinney credited the visitors. “They earned it. They deserved it,” he said. “We did not.” The 193-57 coach with two national titles closes the regular season at Duke and against South Carolina.

Who else could join the coaching carousel?

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Florida State is already searching after firing Mike Norvell on Nov. 1, a move that carries a buyout of nearly $50 million. Finebaum grouped the Seminoles with Clemson, USC and Michigan, where Kyle Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck after a 15-6 loss to Michigan State.

“I think the era is about to end after one year in Michigan,” Finebaum said, noting that if all four open, “that means there’s four more jobs that very well could be open.”

Barrie added Cal’s Tosh Lupoi and Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell to the list of coaches to watch. Clemson visits Duke on Nov. 20, and USC hosts Maryland the next day before closing against UCLA.