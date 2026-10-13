No contest involving a Big 12 team was decided by fewer than two touchdowns in Week 6.

The weekend kicked off with a meeting between Iowa State and BYU in LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars prevailed 24-10, stifling the Cyclones' offense for the majority of the night while Bear Bachmeier put on his best performance of the season.

Shootouts were the theme of the early Saturday window. Drew Mestemaker and Oklahoma State outlasted UCF 42-28 at home, and Noah Fifita ripped West Virginia's defense to shreds in a 52-31 road victory for Arizona.

In the afternoon window, Houston cruised to a surprisingly comfortable 35-16 win at Kansas State, leading the Wildcats by as many as 26 points in the second half. Later that night, Utah's offense torched Kansas for 545 yards in a 41-24 home win.

Week 7 offers a far more interesting slate of Big 12 games. For one, there are two ranked matchups in the Saturday night window: No. 2 Notre Dame (6-0) at No. 8 BYU (5-0, 3-0), and No. 18 Oklahoma State (4-1, 2-0) at No. 20 Houston (5-1, 2-1).

Three traditional rivalries occupy different windows in the Big 12's Week 7 slate. The Sunflower Showdown between Kansas (2-3, 0-2) and Kansas State (3-2, 0-2) sits in the early window, The Revivalry between TCU (2-3, 0-2) and Baylor (4-1, 2-0) is in the night window, and the Rumble in the Rockies between No. 11 Utah (5-0, 2-0) and Colorado (2-3, 0-2) is the nightcap.

Below, we power rank all 16 Big 12 teams ahead of an action-packed Week 7 of the 2026 college football season.

16. Kansas

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) drops back to pass during the first half against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jayhawks couldn’t put the ball in the end zone in the fourth quarter of their loss at Utah. Kansas came up short on a pair of goal-to-go situations in the final frame, and the run defense’s worst showing of the season was exacerbated by a 90-yard knockout punch in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Kansas stays on the road but returns to the Sunflower State for the 124th installment of the Sunflower Showdown (Noon EDT, FS1). The Jayhawks are in search of their first victory over Kansas State since 2008.

15. TCU

The Horned Frogs received a rare second bye in Week 6 since they played a Week 0 game. TCU sits at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 play, and its two wins are against Grambling State and Arkansas State.

A matchup at Baylor is the first test for TCU out of the second bye (7 p.m. EDT, FS1). The Bears are also coming out of a bye week, but they’ve won four consecutive games and passed their first two Big 12 tests with flying colors.

14. Arizona State

Oct 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cardae Mack (25) against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sun Devils led for all but one possession in their 30-12 win against Hawaii. The offensive performance was highlighted by tough, physical running from Cardae Mack, and the lead Arizona State built forced Hawaii to abandon the run over the course of the game.

Arizona State’s Big 12 road opener is at Texas Tech (3:30 p.m. EDT, Fox). The Sun Devils look to hand the Red Raiders their first home loss since November of 2024.

13. Colorado

The Buffaloes are emerging from their bye week and hope to turn a corner after a rough stretch. Colorado lost each of its last three games against Power Four competition, a trio of games that includes a 41-7 loss at Northwestern and a 29-7 home loss to Texas Tech.

Colorado hosts former Pac 12 rival Utah this weekend (10:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN). The Buffaloes must work to slow down one of the Big 12’s most formidable backfield tandems in Devon Dampier in Wayshawn Parker.

12. UCF

Oct 10, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Malik Charles (0) pressures UCF Knights quarterback Keyone Jenkins (12) during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Knights were competitive for three quarters in their Week 6 loss at Oklahoma State. Keyone Jenkins played his most productive game as UCF’s starting quarterback, but a backward pass scooped and scored by the Cowboys resulted in a 15-point swing on a potential go-ahead drive for the Knights.

UCF is a third of the trio of Big 12 teams on their bye in Week 7. The Knights’ second conference home game is against BYU in Week 8.

11. West Virginia

The Mountaineers ran for over 300 yards and still lost by three touchdowns at home to Arizona. The run defense took positive steps after a dreadful showing in the loss at Iowa State, but once Arizona began to mount its lead in the fourth quarter, West Virginia couldn’t throw its way into a closer deficit.

West Virginia once again plays in the early window at Milan Puskar Stadium against Cincinnati (Noon EDT, TNT). The Bearcats have been explosive on the ground in all but two games this season, a worrisome sign for a struggling Mountaineer defense.

10. Kansas State

Oct 10, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive end Latreveon McCutchin (10) chases Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats never led in their home blowout loss to Houston last week. Big 12 opponents now average 252 rush yards per game against Kansas State’s defense, and Avery Johnson and the offense failed to break 300 total yards for the first time all season.

Kansas State stays in Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the Sunflower Showdown in Week 7 (Noon EDT, FS1). Like the Wildcats, Kansas is still in pursuit of its first conference win of the season.

9. Cincinnati

The Bearcats won each of their first four games, including their conference home opener against Kansas State (31-26) in Week 4. However, Cincinnati took a brutal 34-7 loss at Arizona into its bye week.

Cincinnati is back on the road at West Virginia in Week 7 (Noon EDT, TNT). The Mountaineer defense has been dreadful through three Big 12 contests, so the Bearcats’ rushing attack has an excellent bounce-back opportunity.

8. Iowa State

Oct 9, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) runs the ball while being defended by BYU Cougars cornerback Therrian Alexander III (1) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones were dealt a reality check in their loss at BYU Friday night. Iowa State was unable to string together explosive plays on offense for three quarters while its secondary struggled to prevent explosive plays from Bear Bachmeier and BYU’s passing attack.

Iowa State heads into its bye week at 3-3 overall. The Cyclones are headed west again to Arizona in Week 8.

7. Baylor

A narrowly-missed two-point conversion against Auburn is the only thing separating Baylor from a 5-0 record. The Bears won a pair of conference games prior to their bye week, including a dominant 55-19 road victory at Arizona State.

Baylor hosts a struggling TCU team this week (7 p.m. EDT, FS1). While Dave Aranda’s name was commonly thrown around in hot seat discussions before the season, Sonny Dykes’ name has overtaken it in the first six weeks of the season.

6. Arizona

Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Isaiah Mizell (17) makes a catch and runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense thrived in the Wildcats’ Week 6 win at West Virginia. The connection between Noah Fifita and Isaiah Mizell torched the Mountaineer secondary for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and the defense added to the scoring frenzy with an early scoop-and-score from Lee Molette III.

Arizona takes a 5-1 record into its bye week. The Wildcats’ second Big 12 home matchup of 2026 is against Iowa State, who sits at 3-3.

5. Oklahoma State

The Cowboys outran UCF in their Week 6 win in Boone Pickens Stadium. Offensively, every Oklahoma State receiver who caught a pass finished with at least one play of 20 or more yards on the Knights' secondary. The defense was far from perfect, but it did score a touchdown in the fourth quarter to create a 14-point cushion.

Oklahoma State heads south to No. 20 Houston for a ranked matchup in Week 7 (7:30 p.m. EDT, Fox). The Cougars have won each of their last two conference matchups by double digits.

4. Houston

Oct 10, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Donovan McIntosh (9) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars rode on cruise control for much of the afternoon in their win at Kansas State. Conner Weigman and Patrick Overmyer connected on four touchdown passes while the run game chiseled away at the Wildcats throughout the second half, and the stacking of early stops took away the threat of Avery Johnson in the run game.

Houston returns to TDECU Stadium to host No. 18 Oklahoma State (7:30 p.m. EDT, Fox). The Cowboys should present the Cougars with their toughest defensive test of the season.

3. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are undefeated coming out of their bye week. Texas Tech held on for dear life in its conference opener against Houston (28-26), and it rode a fourth-quarter surge to a 29-7 victory at Colorado in Week 5.

Texas Tech returns home to face Arizona State (3:30 p.m. EDT, Fox). The Sun Devils were the one team to beat the Red Raiders in the 2025 regular season.

2. Utah

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) celebrates a first half touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Utes put their foot on the gas in the fourth quarter of their win over Kansas. Wayshawn Parker averages 172.5 rush yards and two rush touchdowns a contest through two Big 12 games, and while the defense was susceptible to long pass plays, it made a pair of critical late stops against the Jayhawks.

Utah is back on the road at Colorado this weekend (10:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN). The Buffaloes hope to bust a three-game slump against Power Four competition.

1. BYU

The Cougars never trailed in their victory against BYU Friday night. Bear Bachmeier dissected the Cyclone secondary and led the Cougars in rushing while the defense only surrendered 200 total yards.

A monstrous home test against No. 2 Notre Dame awaits BYU in Week 7 (7:30 p.m. EDT, ABC). The Fighting Irish are undefeated, riding high off a 58-7 stomping of Stanford heading into their first ranked matchup of the season.