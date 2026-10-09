College Football Games Today: Week 6 Schedule for Friday Night Matchups

More than a month into the 2026 college football season, and we’ve seen some potential contenders separate from the pretenders, and today will find a couple of Power Four teams looking to change the narratives around themselves as we move into October.

Friday’s Week 6 slate features five games, highlighted by ranked teams on the road and a key Big 12 test in Provo. Here’s a look at who is playing, and how you can watch.

College Football Games Today: Week 6 Schedule for Friday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Florida State at Louisville

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Fri., Oct. 9 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Florida State heads to Louisville looking for its first true road win since 2023 after a dominant performance against Virginia that restored a little confidence. The Seminoles have shown improvement on both sides of the ball and will try to carry that momentum into a hostile ACC environment.

Louisville sits at 2-3 and is searching for answers after two straight losses against ACC opponents Wake Forest and NC State by a combined 6 points, making this a critical home game for the Cardinals to stabilize their season. Four of the Cardinals’ final six games are on the road.

Line: Louisville -3.5 | Total: 59.5

Iowa at Washington

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Fri., Oct. 9 | 9 p.m. | Fox

Iowa, which fell to No. 20 in the polls at 1-1 in Big Ten competition, travels across the country to Seattle with some real quarterback uncertainty after Hank Brown suffered a shoulder injury in last week’s loss against Ohio State and was listed as questionable.

The Hawkeyes have historically struggled on West Coast trips under Kirk Ferentz and will need a physical, ball-control approach.

Washington is 0-2 in Big Ten play after two narrow defeats and desperately needs a conference win at home to regain footing. It could find some angles against an Iowa secondary which has been a little too generous against the pass in recent weeks.

Line: Washington -3 | Total: 41.5

Washington State at Utah State

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Fri., Oct. 9 | 9 p.m. | CW

Washington State visits Utah State in a matchup of teams looking to build any positive momentum. Both are just 1-4 overall and have not won in Pac-12 play yet, each firmly lodged at the bottom of the conference standings.

The Cougars are working to find consistency on the road, where they have scored a combined 17 points in two losses.

Utah State will rely on some decent home-field energy, but is stuck in the mud offensively, ranking 136th in scoring, 107th in passing, and 108th in rushing.

Line: Utah State -5.5 | Total: 43.5

Wyoming at San Jose State

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Fri., Oct. 9 | 9 p.m. | CBSSN

Wyoming hits the road to face San Jose State in a Mountain West contest with some implications for mid-tier positioning as October football unfolds.

The Cowboys will try to establish the run and control the clock, while the Spartans look to use their home venue and some athletic skill players to create big plays.

A win for either side would provide a needed boost heading into the second half of the season. College Football Power Index is strongly favoring the home side, giving the Spartans a solid 75 percent chance to hold off Wyoming, which didn’t score in a loss to North Dakota State last week.

Line: San Jose State -4.5 | Total: 42.5

Iowa State at BYU

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Fri., Oct. 9 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Still firmly in the mix for the top position in the Big 12, No. 8 ranked BYU hosts Iowa State in a prime-time conference matchup at LaVell Edwards Stadium, where the Cougars have been excellent in night games.

Undefeated BYU will look to protect its perfect record behind a stout defense and home atmosphere, albeit without star rusher LJ Martin, a 1,300 yard rusher last season, who is set to be out for a month with a lower body injury.

That will put more pressure on quarterback Bear Bachmeier to pick up the slack and keep the Cougars in the Big 12 title hunt during this stretch. BYU’s aerial attack ranks just 114th nationally in passing output. They were 16th in rushing with Martin on the field.

First-year Iowa State coach Jimmy Rogers has the Cyclones playing with some confidence after a high-scoring win over West Virginia the last time out, but this matchup represents by far their toughest test yet on the road.

Line: BYU -10.5 | Total: 46.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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