College football insider reveals when Lane Kiffin will make his decision
Lane Kiffin is about to make a decision that could change the power structure in the SEC for years to come, as the Ole Miss head coach is poised to announce if he will stay or go, and now we have a clearer idea of when he will make that consequential decision.
Kiffin is most likely to reveal his final intention later in the day on Saturday at some point in the evening, later rather than sooner, according to ESPN college football reporter Marty Smith.
Lane Kiffin's decision timeline
Right after winning the Egg Bowl rivalry game against Mississippi State, the coach traveled to Tupelo to see his son, Knox, play for Oxford in the state playoffs, a commitment that will delay his making a decision on his coaching future.
Kiffin is set to meet with Ole Miss decision makers as athletic director Keith Carter said the coach had to inform him of the choice on the day after the Egg Bowl game.
“The thought is that meeting will happen later in the day [on Saturday], and we should have a resolution to this sometime [Saturday] evening,” Smith said on ESPN.
LSU or Florida? Or stay at Ole Miss?
The future of Lane Kiffin has been the primary storyline dominating college football over the last few weeks as LSU and Florida have reportedly extended lucrative offers to him to lead their program.
But more recently, the dynamic appears to have shifted almost entirely towards LSU, as insiders revealed that Florida feels it has moved out of Kiffin’s interest and has moved on to courting other potential head coaching candidates.
Asked point blank after the Egg Bowl if he had made a decision, Kiffin replied: “No, I haven’t.”
“I’ve got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow, but right now, I’m just going to enjoy these players. I told them last night, ‘You’re going to win your 11th game, and all I want to do is experience joy watching you,’ and that’s what I’m about to do.”
Speculation has run rampant about what Kiffin plans to do, with most analysts projecting he will take the LSU job, while others suggest he is happiest at Ole Miss and what he has built there.
What has be built? This season, Kiffin led the Rebels to their first-ever 11-win regular season, and has won at least 10 games for a third-straight year, also a school record.
And with the win over its rival, Ole Miss moved definitively into contention to make its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.
But will the Rebels have the coach who led them to that achievement on the sideline?
What the markets are saying
Bettors think not.
Kiffin remains the runaway favorite to become the next head coach at LSU, with 79 percent likelihood to take the position, according to the prediction market Kalshi.
Once also the favorite to land at Florida on the Kalshi big board, Kiffin has dipped to just 4 percent there amid reports that the Gators are shifting their focus elsewhere.
