'I would die to coach in the SEC' controversial ex-NFL coach says
Jon Gruden, the former NFL head coach who resigned amid some controversy over offensive emails in 2021, wants back into the coaching game, and he wants to get involved at the college football level.
And in particular, in the SEC.
“The only reason I really came here is I want to coach again,” Gruden told listeners during a speaking engagement with the Georgia Bulldogs program.
“I’m being honest with you. I do not bullshit, either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f-cking love it.”
Gruden’s coaching career ended abruptly when he resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders organization back in 2021 after it was revealed he sent emails that included offensive content.
Despite the way his time with the Raiders ended, Gruden has consistently expressed his desire to return to coaching and says he has been educating himself on the state of college football in the modern era, including recruiting tactics, how NIL deals work, and the intricacies of the transfer portal.
All of those things have helped change the sport of college football dramatically since the last time Gruden has coached at the NCAA level, with Pittsburgh back in 1991.
Industry insiders suggest that a path back to big-time coaching may be difficult for Gruden, especially in the SEC, given the scandalous way in which his last job ended.
Power Four administrators are unlikely to consider Gruden for a head coaching role for fear of backlash over his exit from the NFL over emails he sent that contained material that what was described as racially-charged, anti-gay, and sexist in nature.
This isn’t the first time the veteran coach’s name has been connected to college football openings, including in the SEC.
Gruden claimed in 2024 that he was close to taking the top position at Tennessee, but said he ultimately favored going back to his then-position on the Monday Night Football crew.
There were also rumors late in 2022 that Gruden could land at USF, claiming he was interested in the school and had a close relationship with boosters.
And he still apparently sees college football as his best road back into the coaching game.
“I’m going to tell you guys this: What I know about the SEC is it’s getting harder. The SEC is getting harder,” Gruden said.
“They tell me Texas is in the SEC. Oh! They tell me Oklahoma is in the SEC. You know who your biggest opponent is? You. You’re your biggest opponent. Ego. That’s your biggest opponent. Greed, jealousy, your cell phone. You guys dig it.”
He added: “You got to make sure you’re in charge of you. You bring your best self in here every night, and you’ll see how great you can become.”
