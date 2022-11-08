Ever since South Florida made the decision to fire football coach Jeff Scott on Sunday, one particular former coach has been rumored to be interested in taking the job: Jon Gruden. During media availability Tuesday, USF athletic director Michael Kelly was plainly asked if he’d hire the former NFL coach.

According to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, Kelly said he would not rule out any candidate, but he did not answer yes or no. Gruden, who resigned from the Raiders after it was revealed he sent numerous offensive emails while employed by ESPN, has a lawsuit pending against the NFL alleging that he was forced out in Las Vegas.

The emails contained racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ language. The NFL alleges that Gruden continued to send similar offensive emails while serving as coach of the Raiders.

Since his October 2021 resignation, Gruden has not coached. The last time he coached at the college level was 1989.

The Bulls fired Scott after a 1-8 start to the season, and special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the year.

