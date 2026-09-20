College Football Legend Robert Griffin III Asking For Prayers

Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III asked college football fans to pray for LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green after the 6-foot-7 star was carted off the field in a 32-24 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday night.

Griffin shared the message on X at 10:54 p.m. ET Saturday. "Prayers up for LSU Star TE Trey'Dez Green 🙏🏾," Griffin wrote in the post, which passed 67,000 views and 1,100 likes.

What happened to Trey'Dez Green?

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Green got hurt early in the fourth quarter after a 19-yard catch. Three Ole Miss defenders hit him low near the sideline.

Trainers helped him to the injury tent, and he couldn't put much weight on his right leg. Then a cart took him to the locker room.

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe said on the ABC broadcast that Green was already hurting before the hit. "Trey'Dez Green actually got hurt earlier in this ballgame on that last big catch he had on the last series," Rowe said.

Green left as LSU's leading receiver with four catches for 60 yards. He came back to the sideline on crutches before the game ended.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin, back in Oxford for the first time since leaving Ole Miss, was asked about Green and safety Dashawn Spears after the game. "Yeah, neither seemed really well. They weren't close to returning. That's part of this game," Kiffin said.

Robert Griffin III knee injury history

Prayers up for LSU Star TE Trey'Dez Green 🙏🏾 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 20, 2026

Griffin tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the third game of the 2009 season at Baylor and missed the rest of the year. But he came back to win the Heisman in 2011, and Washington took him No. 2 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

In January 2013, the Copperas Cove, Texas, native hurt the same right knee in a playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He had surgery to repair two torn ligaments, and he posted a message to fans beforehand.

"Thank you for your prayers and support. I love God, my family, my team, the fans, and I love this game. See you guys next season," Griffin wrote.

In September 2025, a Louisiana Tech defensive lineman fell into Green's right knee during LSU's 23-7 win. Green left that game in a knee brace and on crutches.

LSU faces Texas A&M next

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Green came into Week 3 with 10 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown. He also holds LSU's career record for receiving touchdowns by a tight end with 12.

"(Kiffin) has been creating mismatches," Green said at Southeastern Conference Media Days. "I have been moving around the whole field. I don't think I have lined up in the same formation each drive."

Kiffin didn't diagnose Green after the game. Texas A&M visits LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Tiger Stadium.