College football is about to get a CEO amid its historic NCAA case: report
College football is on the cusp of getting its very own CEO figure to help manage the sport as a ruling in the historic House vs. NCAA settlement is expected to come this week, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
A new entity called the College Sports Commission will oversee all issues relating to revenue sharing, salary cap, and the NIL marketplace.
But it would not replace the NCAA, which is still expected to hold court in questions around eligibility, academic requirements and standards, and sports betting rules.
A chief executive for the College Sports Commission is expected to be named very shortly after the House vs. NCAA settlement becomes official, Thamel said.
All questions of hiring reside with the commissioners of the Power Four conferences ─ the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12 ─ and they have been at work scouting the person who will eventually head the commission.
Several figures inside college football, including administrators and coaches, have been openly calling for some kind of commissioner-like figure for the last several years as questions around NIL rules, the transfer portal, pay-to-play, and a litany of other issues continue to beguile the sport’s decision makers.
The person who will be tabbed to head the College Sports Commission is likely to be a figure from outside the collegiate sports world and is not expected to be a household name.
Although they will be paid like one, as they’re expected to earn a reputed seven-figure salary, per the reporting.
The NCAA has been the subject of persistent and robust criticism over the years, especially with regard to its handling of rules violations.
In particular, its perceived lack of solid enforcement around questions like the transfer portal, and allegations of tampering in it, have drawn censure from coaches.
Now, it appears college sports is on the verge of finding a solution to those problems.
--