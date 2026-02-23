Urban Meyer Issues Strong Statement on ‘Powerless Organization’ Amid College Football Chaos

Trinidad Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction by Lafayette County Judge Robert Whitwell on Feb. 12, 2026, making him eligible, at least for now, to play a sixth collegiate season in 2026–27.

The judge determined Chambliss met the legal threshold for injunctive relief, finding he showed a likelihood of success on claims that the NCAA mishandled medical evidence tied to a requested medical-redshirt year from his 2022 season at Ferris State.

The NCAA denied Chambliss’s waiver request on Jan. 9 and later rejected Ole Miss’s appeal, citing insufficient medical documentation from the 2022 season. Chambliss then filed suit seeking to restore his eligibility, and the state judge granted the injunction following an hours-long hearing.

Chambliss delivered an All-SEC-level campaign in 2025 after transferring from Ferris State, completing 66.1% of his passes for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns, adding 527 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground, and finishing eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.

On a recent episode of The Triple Option, former college football head coach Urban Meyer weighed in on the broader implications, calling the NCAA “a powerless organization right now.”

Meyer argued courts have repeatedly undercut the association’s enforcement efforts and emphasized that the NCAA lacks subpoena power to compel evidence.

“The NCAA, to give them credit, every time they’ve set a penalty, they’ve tried to enforce something,” Meyer said. “They litigate, they go to court, and they lose. There is some empathy to understand they don’t have subpoena power. They’re a powerless organization right now.”

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chambliss’ restored eligibility is part of a growing pattern of athletes seeking injunctions in state and federal courts to circumvent waiver denials from the NCAA.

Notable precedents include Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia, who secured a preliminary injunction to play in 2025, along with a string of similar filings across the country. Some have succeeded; others have failed, producing a patchwork of rulings across jurisdictions.

At the same time, recent bids have been denied, including Joey Aguilar’s February 2026 injunction attempt, underscoring the lack of uniformity in how courts are handling eligibility disputes.

The NCAA has publicly defended its eligibility standards, warning that court-ordered exceptions create legal and competitive instability. It has also adjusted its policy in response to mounting legal pressure, including a December 2024 Division I waiver that extended certain extra-year relief to former junior college and non-NCAA athletes.

Nevertheless, Urban Meyer’s comments reflect a growing criticism that litigation, particularly in state courts, has diluted centralized NCAA authority.

Read More at College Football HQ