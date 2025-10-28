Jon Gruden the favorite to be named coach at historic college football program
Jon Gruden is known for his lengthy coaching career in the NFL, but the longtime coach could be making a splash in college football. The latest odds have Gruden as a favorite to land one of the current college football openings.
With the coaching carousel already in full swing, Gruden's chances to land a college football gig continues to improve. Could Gruden be headed to the ACC?
Gruden is a slight favorite to be Virginia Tech's new coach at +400, per Bet Online. The Hokies could also make a play at nostalgia by making a run at South Carolina's Shane Beamer, the son of legendary Hokies coach Frank Beamer.
Behind Gruden, Beamer is second in the college football odds at +500. Additionally, the Vegas favorites for Virginia Tech includes Cal's Justin Wilcox (+600), Memphis' Ryan Silverfield (+700) and James Madison's Bob Chesney (+800).
Let's dive into Gruden's chances to return to coaching.
Jon Gruden wants to coach in the SEC
Gruden has not been shy about sharing his desire to return to coaching but now appears focused on college football. The former Super Bowl champ last coached for the Raiders in 2021 before being fired amid an email controversy.
Gruden's latest media foray with Barstool Sports may be a calculated effort to keep the coach's name in the minds of football decision makers. The coach has made it clear that he would love to be in the SEC. Virginia Tech may not be in the SEC but does have a southeast location with a proud football history.
"The only reason I really came here is I want to coach again," Gruden noted during an Aug. appearance at Georgia, per CBS Sports. "I'm being honest with you, I do not (expletive), either. I want to coach again. I'd die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would (expletive) love it."
James Franklin is among the top Virginia Tech candidates: Insider
Hiring Gruden would be a big swing for Virginia Tech, but it is not without risk given he has not coached in college football since the 1980s. Gruden's experience in college has been limited to being an assistant.
If Virginia Tech takes a more traditional path, Beamer, James Madison's Bob Chesney, Tulane's Jon Sumrall and former Penn State coach James Franklin are among the top potential candidates, per On3's Pete Nakos. Landing Franklin may be challenging given the vast number of appealing college football openings with more programs likely to enter the mix as well.
"Sources have connected former Penn State head coach James Frankin to the Virginia Tech job; however, he is likely to be one of the top names in coaching searches this cycle," Nakos wrote on Monday.
"His name is also tied to Florida and LSU, and will likely be a top name at Florida State if the Seminoles move on from Mike Norvell. Franklin does have some familiarity with Virginia Tech; his former defensive coordinator at Penn State was Pry."