Rising College Football Program Put on Notice Over Coveted $64 Million Coach's Future

It has been a quiet start to the college football coaching carousel, but there are no shortage of rumors regarding what could happen next. There is plenty of intrigue as programs like Florida State, Maryland and NC State among others face decisions about whether to cut ties with their current head coach.

These are often expensive decisions as most coaches carry hefty buyouts. Top candidates are already starting to emerge as potential flight candidates for the upcoming offseason.

On3's Pete Nakos labeled Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz as one of the top candidates who could be on the move during the next coaching carousel cycle. Drinkwitz has helped turn things around at Missouri with a 61-30 record during his tenure with the Tigers heading into Week 4.

"Now in his seventh season with the Tigers, Drinkwitz has a 49–29 all-time record in Columbia with three consecutive winning seasons," Nakos wrote on Sept. 24. "Missouri is 3-0 to open the 2026 season and ranked in the top-25 again.

"His name was mentioned for multiple jobs last offseason, but he signed an extension on Thanksgiving Day."

Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz Signed a $64 Million Contract Extension

This is not the first time Drinkwitz has been floated as a potential candidate to be on the move. Drinkwitz was linked to a number of vacancies during the last offseason including Florida and Penn State.

Ultimately, Drinkwitz inked a six-year, $64.5 million contract extension at Misouri that is slated to run through Jan. 15, 2032, per the Columbia Daily Tribune. Drinkwitz would owe Missouri a $5 million buyout if he bolts before Dec. 1.

After this date, the number drops to $4 million. It is a figure that often is paid by the new program who is poaching the coach.

College Football Rumors: Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham and Louisville's Jeff Brohm Among Top Coaches Who Could Be on the Move

Drinkwitz is not the only coach who fans should keep an eye on. Nakos put together an early list of who projects to be the top coaches to watch when the next hiring cycle begins.

In addition to Drinkwitz, other names to watch, per Nakos, include Arizona State Kenny Dillingham, Louisville's Jeff Brohm, Houston's Willie Fritz and Duke's Manny Diaz among others.

This does not account for the top Power Four coordinators who could also get a look. Prior to signing a new contract extension, Drinkwitz attempted to downplay the college football rumors about his future.

“Since I’ve been here I’ve signed multiple extensions," Drinkwitz said in Nov. 2025, per Fox 2 News. "In fact, I signed one this past summer. So all this speculation is really a tribute to them.

"And it’s really a tribute to our team’s success and their commitment to their team. That’s where my focus is going to remain, on our team and our current situation. And I’m not going to get into all that stuff, because, again, it’s just a distraction.”