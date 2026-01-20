Three college football powerhouses emerge as finalists for coveted playmaker

As Indiana celebrates a historic national championship, the race is already on for future college football titles. The focus has officially shifted to college football recruiting with the portal window closing for players outside of Indiana and Miami athletes.

A heated battle is developing for a highly touted tight end. Three teams have been named the finalists to land four-star tight end Brock Williams from the 2027 class.

Ohio State, Texas and Georgia are all competing to land Williams, per Rivals' Chad Simmons.

"Libertyville (Ill.) standout Brock Williams has been able to name his school for quite a while, but the 2027 four-star tight end has narrowed things to a final three," Simmons wrote on Tuesday. "Georgia, Ohio State and Texas are battling for the No. 49 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, and a commitment is coming sooner rather than later.

"Williams originally hoped to commit in December, but the timing didn’t feel right. Now, after stepping back and reassessing, he expects to be ready within the next couple of months."

Ohio State has the No. 1 ranked college football recruiting class in 2027

The recruiting classes for 2027 will not be an immediate fix, but teams are already looking to reload with the 2026 class in the rearview mirror. Ohio State is surging with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2027, per On3.

Brock Williams hauls in a touchdown catch to give Libertyville a 10-6 lead right before halftime. pic.twitter.com/BADlr4I89A — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) October 18, 2025

The Buckeyes have already landed nine commits, including two five-star propsects. Both Georgia and Texas have had a slower start with plenty of time to pick up the pace. Georgia has the No. 9 ranked class with five commits while Texas is No. 12 with three.

Georgia and Texas have some work to do in college football recruiting

Ohio State is a heavy favorite to land Williams. On3's predictions give Ohio State an 87.2% chance to land Williams, while Georgia is a distant second at 2.5%.

“I definitely want to commit before official visits,” Williams explained to Rivals. “I thought I would have a good idea where I wanted to go after visits during the season, but that made it more confusing. I’m thinking mid to late March now.

"I’ll use the dead month in February to talk it over with everyone, then make my decision.”

The Libertyville (Ill.) standout is the No. 2 ranked tight end in the 2027 class, per 247Sports. Williams is the No. 38 rated overall player in the 2027 college football recruiting class.