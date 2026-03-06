Garrett Nussmeier’s Brother Announces Future Plans Amid Interest From Major Programs

Top quarterback recruits often decide the future of an entire conference. For the 2027 class, Colton Nussmeier is now a primary focus for many teams, particularly in the SEC. The left-handed passer currently plays for Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas.

Colton is the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. This family history has helped him gain attention from some of the biggest programs in the SEC. He is now moving into a busy part of his recruitment.

Nussmeier recently said he will stay active on the recruiting trail this year. ESPN's Eli Lederman reported he is in regular contact with Arkansas, Georgia, and Kentucky. He plans to visit several college campuses this spring to see these programs in person.

Colton Nussmeier plans spring visits, provides 2027 recruiting update

The decision by Colton Nussmeier to visit these schools comes at an important time for college coaches. Programs use spring practice to evaluate their options for the 2027 class.

Georgia is looking for a new quarterback after five-star recruit Jared Curtis changed his commitment. The Bulldogs are looking at many different players, but they are keeping a close eye on Nussmeier.

Kentucky is another school to watch because of the coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan coached Garrett Nussmeier when they were both at LSU.

This connection is a major reason why the Wildcats are a top contender. Kentucky needs a talented passer to join their roster after a previous recruit, D.J. Hunter, left the class.

Colton Nussmeier (No. 39 overall, No. 5 QB) showcasing why he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle.



Big-time throw that set up a Marcus TD.



14-10 over Denton Guyer with 11:10 left in the first half.https://t.co/eSf3fA5doZ pic.twitter.com/lXc3f55PQT — Joseph Hastings III (@JosephAHastings) October 17, 2025

The interest in Nussmeier is not limited to just a few schools. He has more than 20 offers from major programs including Alabama, Michigan, and Florida.

Where he chooses to play will likely impact where other quarterbacks in the 2027 class decide to go. As a 6-foot-3 left-handed thrower, he has shown he can read the field and make accurate throws.

During his sophomore season, he threw for 1,939 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also showed he could take care of the ball with only three interceptions.

LSU remains a significant factor because of his brother’s success there. The Tigers are expected to be a major player in his recruitment until he makes a final choice.