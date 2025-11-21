College Football HQ

College football powerhouse a 'real threat' to poach Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: Report

LSU, Florida and even the NFL loom as potential options for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. Find out why one college football program may be the biggest threat to Ole Miss.

Jonathan Adams

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during a time out during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during a time out during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
As Ole Miss presses Lane Kiffin for a decision, there is one college football program who could be the biggest threat to pry the coach away from Oxford. Kiffin has been the favorite to land the Florida job since the Gators fired Billy Napier.

Yet, the LSU job suddenly opening after the surprising firing of Brian Kelly could ruin Florida's plans. ESPN's Mark Schlabach cited a source "familiar with the situation" who believes LSU is a bigger threat than Florida to poach Kiffin.

"With Lane, nothing is ever off the table, as you probably know," a source told Schlabach on Tuesday. "I think that LSU is a real threat. There was so much smoke around Florida, but LSU is the one that really scares you."

Let's explore the latest college football rumors about Kiffin's future.

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin is the favorite at both Florida and LSU

The latest betting odds list Kiffin as a favorite at both Florida and LSU. With Ole Miss headed for a potential College Football Playoff run, Kiffin could also opt to stay in Oxford.

The Rebels are on a bye and rumors are swirling that Ole Miss is pushing Kiffin to make a decision prior to the team's Nov. 28 season finale versus Mississippi State. According to The Athletic's Chris Vannini, Ole Miss could turn to defensive coordinator Pete Golding or quarterbacks coach Joe Judge to finish the season if Kiffin takes a new job.

"So what if Kiffin doesn’t make a choice before or shortly after the Egg Bowl?" Vannini wrote on Friday. "What can Ole Miss actually do? They won’t fire him and deal with the costs of that, but the Rebels have a plan.

"If necessary, defensive coordinator Pete Golding or quarterbacks coach Joe Judge are the most likely interim head coaches, according to industry sources. Judge spent two years as the New York Giants coach (and, coincidentally, is a Mississippi State alum)."

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel reported that Kiffin's family visited both Gainesville and Baton Rouge this week amid the program's interest in the Ole Miss coach. Kiffin was not present at either visit, per Mandel.

