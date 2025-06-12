Ex-college football player Jackson Bailey dies at 22
Former college football player Jackson Bailey has died at the age of 22, Prairie View A&M announced in a statement this week.
Bailey’s cause of death was not revealed.
“The Prairie View A&M University Department of Athletics extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, teammates, and fraternity brothers of Jackson ‘Jacks’ Bailey, a cherished member of the Panther football program and the PVAMU community,” the school said.
Bailey began his college football career at Arizona as a three-star linebacker prospect from Texas.
He redshirted during the 2021 season before transferring to Louisiana Monroe, playing in nine games during the 2022 campaign, finishing with 14 stops and a quarterback pressure.
“He chose Prairie View A&M to be closer to home, and in doing so, became an unforgettable part of our campus family,” the school said.
“Though his time at PVAMU was brief, the impact he made will resonate for years to come. We honor and remember Jackson ‘Jacks’ Bailey not only for his potential and promise but for the way he lived -- with purpose, humor, humility, and heart.”
During his junior year in high school at Red Oak in Texas, Bailey reached the regional finals of the 5A D2 State Playoffs.
As a senior, Bailey had 57 tackles with a sack and three quarterback pressures and Red Oak moved to the quarterfinals of the Texas 5A D1 State Playoffs.
“He had a strong football IQ and natural speed, shaped by a successful high school career in which his team lost only three games,” Prairie View A&M said.
“He described his best game as one with 10 tackles, one touchdown, and a fumble recovery -- a testament to his love for the game and his ability to shine under pressure.”
