3 College Football Transfers Who May Give Their Teams Buyer’s Remorse in 2026

On paper, every College Football program that went all out in the transfer portal to improve hit a home run with every addition. Of course, games aren't played on paper, and even the highest-paid players have nuances in their situations that can make their paydays look suspect in hindsight.

The following three players have tremendous talent, but may also run into certain challenges that give their new schools buyer's remorse after obscene investments during the January transfer portal window.

Cam Coleman (Texas Longhorns, WR)

The Texas Longhorns added Auburn Tigers transfer receiver Cam Coleman as a possible WR1 for Arch Manning. There's no guarantee Coleman ends up being more productive than incumbent WR1 Ryan Wingo.

At the same time, Oklahoma Sooners transfer Parker Livingstone revealed that he wanted to stay in Austin. Coleman's contract forced Livingstone to listen to his agent's advice and take a paycheck at a school paying market rate for his services, the rival Oklahoma Sooners.

Coleman is battling several narratives during what could be a one-and-done season in Central Texas. The Phenix City, Alabama, product wants to make the NFL above anything else. If his time spent 45 minutes away from his home at Auburn is any indication, Coleman could be prone to big-city distractions.

If he is anything short of Manning's top target, even if the Longhorns make the CFP, Coleman could be seen as an overpay in hindsight because of the overall cost it took to reel him in.

Brendan Sorsby (Texas Tech Red Raiders, QB)

The Texas Tech Red Raiders upgraded the talent from a 12-2 Big 12 Championship roster, and Cincinnati Bearcats Brendan Sorsby is the crown jewel of Cody Campbell and Co.'s transfer portal haul.

It's highly likely Texas Tech is about to rip through conference play and an easy non-conference slate. What's unknown is whether or not the Red Raiders have what it takes to win their first CFP game in program history.

Hopefully, they can score their first point. Sorsby is explosive enough to expect that, but anything short of a postseason win will have folks in the Lone Star State believing Sorsby was paid for a job he was never equipped to finish.

Jordan Seaton (LSU Tigers, OL)

Jordan Seaton comes to the LSU Tigers with some injury questions at the end of the 2025 season with the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado wasn't playing for much then, but he had multiple lower extremity injuries. That's concerning when you consider the level of edge rushers Seaton will face in the SEC.

If Seaton is a step slow against guys like Texas A&M Aggies DE Anto Saka, Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons, and Tennessee EDGE Chaz Coleman, and LSU loses those games, the blindside tackle's draft stock will fall.

Seaton may then have to play a fourth year to build it back up. If the Tigers don't get anything short of a title-worthy ROI on the left tackle, LSU wouldn't consider a similar payday after feeling swindled.