Historic College Football Program's $84 Million Coach Under Fire Amid Rumors

The college football coaching carousel is off to a quiet start, but it would be a surprise if major moves are not on the way. Several notable Power Four programs could make a change in the coming months.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley is among the top candidates who has been floated on hot seat lists ahead of college football Week 5. Florida State headlines this list with an expensive decision on Mike Norvell's future.

CBS Sports' Richard Johnson reported that Norvell is under added pressure with notable former players pushing for Jimbo Fisher to replace Norvell. Florida State could still stick with Norvell if the team goes on a winning streak, per Johnson.

"If Norvell ends up out of the job, a familiar face is on the periphery," Johnson wrote in an Oct. 1, story. "Sources tell CBS Sports that former players of significance are lobbying FSU officials on Fisher's behalf.

"The push, at least from Fisher's side, is very real. Fisher's value proposition is how cheap he'd come relative to other options, perhaps helping an athletic department trying to sort itself out."

College Football Rumors: Florida State Coach Mike Norvell Can Save Job by Winning, But Schedule Makes It Challenging

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The challenge for Norvell is that Florida State is entering the challenging part of their schedule. Florida State is expected to be underdogs in the team's next three games against Virginia, Louisville and Miami.

Things do not get much easier for the Noles after this stretch with matchups against Clemson, Boston College and Pitt after the upcoming three-game slate.

"Industry sources tell CBS Sports there is a path to Norvell keeping his job, but winning games matters, which is why the next few weeks are crucial," Johnson added.

Florida State HC Mike Norvell Has an $84 Million Contract

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sidelines. The Florida State Seminoles lead the New Mexico State Aggies 17-7 at the half on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger continues to report that Florida State is looking for reasons to retain Norvell rather than fire the coach. One of the major reasons for this is the massive bill the Seminoles would be on the hook for in order to cut ties with Norvell.

Florida State would not only have to pay Norvell's buyout but also needs to be able to budget for a new coach along with his staff. Norvell still has more than $84 million remaining on his current contract that is slated to go through 2031, per Fox Sports.

Florida State Faces $100 Million Bill to Fire Mike Norvell and Hire New Coaching Staff: Report

Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On3's Pete Nakos reported that Norvell's buyout is $49 million if Florida State fires the coach. Yet, the total cost of a coaching change is in the $100 million range when factoring in the buyout plus cost of the new staff.

The dilemma at Florida State is that the team's NIL funding appears to be in the middle of the pack among ACC teams. Simply making a coaching change will not solve Florida State's woes.

"Norvell’s buyout sits at roughly $49 million," Nakos detailed on Oct. 2. "Sources have told On3 the all-in cost of a coaching change, new roster and new staff sits around the $100 million mark.

"His contract does include an offset clause, meaning any salary he makes from a new coaching job would reduce what Florida State owes him."