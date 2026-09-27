$20 Million College Football Coach Expected to be Fired Amid 51-Point Loss: Report

One thing that is less than ideal when your seat is already hot is losing by 51 points. It appears we have an early candidate on what Power Four coach could be the first fired.

On3's Pete Nakos reported that it is "when, not if" Maryland fires head coach Mike Locksley following the Terps' 54-3 loss to UCLA. Maryland could make a move as early as Sunday, per Nakos.

"Sources close to the situation have told On3 it has turned into a matter of when, not if, Locksley is fired," Nakos wrote on Sunday. "The Terrapins are 39–51 under Locksley and 17–49 in Big Ten play. Locksley found success in College Park from 2021 to 2023, posting three consecutive winning seasons and bowl wins. But they have struggled to find their footing the last two seasons.

"Maryland has to travel to Nebraska next week, then visit Ohio State on Oct. 10 and host Rutgers on Oct. 17. The Terrapins are on a bye the week of Oct. 24, which would be a potential date to watch if Maryland fires Locksley midseason and names an interim," Nakos added.

"Making a move as early as Sunday, only four games into the season, appears unlikely but isn’t out of the question, sources said."

Maryland Coach Mike Locksley Has More Than $20 Million Remaining on Contract

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley stands on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Locksley is still owed more than $20 million on his current contract that runs through the 2028 season, per USA Today. The Maryland coach's current salary is $6.4 million but this figure jumps to $6.7 million in 2027 followed by $7 million in 2028.

Maryland Would Owe Mike Locksley a $9.2 Million Buyout If the Coach Is Fired

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jamare Glasker (4) breaks up a pass intended for UCLA Bruins wide receiver Leland Smith (0) in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland faces an expensive decision on Locksley's future, but not as much money as some programs considering a change. Locksley's buyout is $9.2 million if Maryland fires the coach before Dec. 31, per USA Today.

College Football Rumors: Florida State's Mike Norvell and South Carolina's Shane Beamer Are Among Coaches on Hot Seat

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches the replay. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Locksley is not the only college football coach who is firmly on the hot seat. Nakos reported that South Carolina also faces a decision on head coach Shane Beamer's future.

South Carolina is coming off a 49-18 loss to Alabama. The "pressure is mounting on Beamer," according to Nakos. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is also another one to watch.

The Noles are in danger of a 2-6 start in a worst-case scenario. Florida State faces Virginia, Louisville, Miami and Clemson in their next four games.

it is not out of the question that Florida State could lose all four matchups. For now, it would not be a surprise if Locksley is the first major coach fired in the coming weeks.