$20 Million College Football Coach Expected to be Fired Amid 51-Point Loss: Report
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One thing that is less than ideal when your seat is already hot is losing by 51 points. It appears we have an early candidate on what Power Four coach could be the first fired.
On3's Pete Nakos reported that it is "when, not if" Maryland fires head coach Mike Locksley following the Terps' 54-3 loss to UCLA. Maryland could make a move as early as Sunday, per Nakos.
"Sources close to the situation have told On3 it has turned into a matter of when, not if, Locksley is fired," Nakos wrote on Sunday. "The Terrapins are 39–51 under Locksley and 17–49 in Big Ten play. Locksley found success in College Park from 2021 to 2023, posting three consecutive winning seasons and bowl wins. But they have struggled to find their footing the last two seasons.
"Maryland has to travel to Nebraska next week, then visit Ohio State on Oct. 10 and host Rutgers on Oct. 17. The Terrapins are on a bye the week of Oct. 24, which would be a potential date to watch if Maryland fires Locksley midseason and names an interim," Nakos added.
"Making a move as early as Sunday, only four games into the season, appears unlikely but isn’t out of the question, sources said."
Maryland Coach Mike Locksley Has More Than $20 Million Remaining on Contract
Locksley is still owed more than $20 million on his current contract that runs through the 2028 season, per USA Today. The Maryland coach's current salary is $6.4 million but this figure jumps to $6.7 million in 2027 followed by $7 million in 2028.
Maryland Would Owe Mike Locksley a $9.2 Million Buyout If the Coach Is Fired
Maryland faces an expensive decision on Locksley's future, but not as much money as some programs considering a change. Locksley's buyout is $9.2 million if Maryland fires the coach before Dec. 31, per USA Today.
College Football Rumors: Florida State's Mike Norvell and South Carolina's Shane Beamer Are Among Coaches on Hot Seat
Locksley is not the only college football coach who is firmly on the hot seat. Nakos reported that South Carolina also faces a decision on head coach Shane Beamer's future.
South Carolina is coming off a 49-18 loss to Alabama. The "pressure is mounting on Beamer," according to Nakos. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is also another one to watch.
The Noles are in danger of a 2-6 start in a worst-case scenario. Florida State faces Virginia, Louisville, Miami and Clemson in their next four games.
it is not out of the question that Florida State could lose all four matchups. For now, it would not be a surprise if Locksley is the first major coach fired in the coming weeks.
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Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.Follow JonDAdams