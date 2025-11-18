$1.9 million star QB expected to be first major college football transfer portal entry: Report
Much of the attention of the latest college football news has been focused on the ongoing coaching carousel, but we are less than two months away from the transfer portal opening on Jan. 2. There are already rumors about top potential players who could be looking for a new team.
On Tuesday, On3's Steve Wiltfong revealed a major quarterback who is expected to enter the transfer portal. After a trip to the College Football Playoff, Arizona State's season has not gone quite as planned.
Sam Leavitt's season-ending injury dealt a blow to Arizona State's hopes to return to the postseason as well as chances to win the Big 12. Now, the Sun Devils could be looking for a new quarterback in 2026.
Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt could be the first major player to enter the college football transfer portal
Leavitt is expected to enter the transfer portal in the coming months, per Wiltfong. It is worth noting that entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player will leave, but this is not a good sign for Arizona State.
"On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos have learned that the camp of Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is actively shopping the talented passer 'at a high level' to other programs with the plan of entering the Transfer Portal when the window opens on Jan. 2," Wiltfong wrote on Tuesday.
"On3 is hearing that Leavitt’s return to Arizona State for a third year is 'doubtful.' Leavitt is represented by his brother Dallin through CAA. He told Nakos a final decision has not been made."
Miami, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt are among the teams who could make sense for QB Sam Leavitt
There is no word yet on Leavitt's potential landing spots. Miami has proven to be perennially aggressive in the transfer portal landing Cam Ward and Carson Beck in back-to-back offseasons. Beck is a senior and Coral Gables could make some sense for Leavitt.
Could Vanderbilt be another college football program to watch? Diego Pavia is in the final months of his college football career.
Inside the Big 12, Texas Tech appears to have unlimited oil money. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire already has great familiarity with Leavitt's upside. The Red Raiders could make sense given Behren Morton is a senior, and Leavitt has already thrived in the Big 12.
Leavitt's brother and agent Dallin Leavitt called out the On3 report on his Instagram Story, noting that the Arizona State quarterback remains undecided. Wherever Leavitt lands, the quarterback is expected to command a premium. On3 projects Leavitt's NIL value to be $1.9 million.