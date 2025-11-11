$12 million HC is heavy favorite to be named coach of historic college football team
Several programs got a head start in the latest round of the college football coaching carousel by making changes early in the season. Now, four SEC schools are in search of a new head coach.
One name is growing as a favorite to be Arkansas' next coach after the Razorbacks fired Sam Pittman. Memphis' Ryan Silverfield is surging in the odds to be the new Arkansas coach amid the Tigers run as a potential College Football Playoff contender.
Kalshi, a predictive odds market, gives Silverfield a 46% chance to be named the Arkansas coach. Silverfield has consistently been among the favorites in recent weeks, but this number now continues to surge above the field.
For context, interim head coach Bobby Petrino is a distant second in the latest odds at 15% with Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn listed in third at 14%.
Let's dive into the latest news and rumors related to Arkansas' coaching search.
Arkansas may push to poach one of the top Group of Six coaches like Memphis' Ryan Silverfield or USF's Alex Golesh
Arkansas entered the race early, clearly hoping to gain a first mover advantage by starting their coaching search. The challenge is top programs like Penn State, LSU and Florida among others are also in the market to hire a new coach.
With so many college football teams looking for a coach, Arkansas may push to poach one of the top Group of Six coaches. Back in April 2024, Memphis announced Silverfield signed a contract extension for a total topping $12 million. Silverfield has a salary exceeding $2 million annually and is under contract through 2028.
If Silverfield lands the Arkansas gig or another Power Four job, the coach is likely headed for a sizable raise.
Minnesota HC PJ Fleck is among the top candidates at Arkansas
There are also Power Four coaches who could be candidates at Arkansas. Petrino is back on the sideline for Arkansas, but the interim coach needs a few upset victories to have a chance to land the gig permanently, per On3's Pete Nakos.
One name to watch is Minnesota's PJ Fleck. SMU's Rhett Lashlee was floated as a top candidate but recently signed an extension to remain in Dallas.
"One sitting Power Four head coach to know in this search is Minnesota’s PJ Fleck," Nakos wrote on Oct. 23. "The former Western Michigan head coach is 63–41 in nine seasons with the Golden Gophers, winning five bowl games. His name was previously tied to the past UCLA coaching search.
"Two Group of Six head coaches continue to come up in conversations with sources around this search in Memphis’ Ryan Silverfield and USF’s Alex Golesh. The former Tennessee offensive coordinator, Golesh, has turned around a USF program that in the four years before his arrival was 8-37. The Bulls are a legitimate College Football Playoff contender with a 6-1 mark."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.