College Football Powerhouse's Coach Emerges as a Favorite for Florida State Job

Florida State's search for the program's next head coach just got a lot more interesting amid the latest college football news. The Seminoles hired Jeff Purinton as the university's new atheltic director.

Purinton is expected to have a major role in selecting Florida State's new coach, and one name is rising in popularity given the shared connection. Since firing Mike Norvell, Florida State has been linked to candidates with head coaching experience.

Yet, Purinton's hiring means one candidate could get a longer look despite his current status as an asssitant coach. Florida State may look to poach from Kirby Smart's successful Georgia program.

On3's Pete Nakos believes that Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann's odds to land the Florida State job have been boosted by the addition of Purinton in Tallahassee.

"One name on the first On3 hot board with ties to Purinton is Georgia defensive coordinator," Nakos detailed on Nov. 9. "Both were at Alabama from 2008 to 2015.

"While Purinton was working in communications and working closely with Saban, Schumann worked his way up from a student assistant to director of football operations before eventually following Kirby Smart to Georgia."

College Football Rumors: Georgia DC Glenn Schumann's Chances to be Named Florida State Coach Gets Boost

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Under Schumann, Georgia has consistently been one of the top defenses in college football. The question is whether Florida State will hire a candidate without head coaching experience.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman also connected Schumann with Florida State after the Purinton hire.

"Purinton also has ties to another FSU head coaching candidate: Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann from their days in Tuscaloosa," Feldman noted on Nov. 9.

"He began his coaching career under Nick Saban as a student assistant at Alabama in 2008 and then followed Kirby Smart to Georgia in 2016. The 36-year-old has been a key piece in the Dawgs’ success and has run the defense since 2024."

Florida State Dealt Blow as Wake Forest Coach Jake Dickert Signs Extension

Sep 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert on the sideline against the Akron Zips during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is not all good news for Florida State. The Noles were dealt a blow by a rising ACC program.

Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert had been floated as a top candidate at Florida State. The program announced that Dickert signed a new contract extension amid coaching carousel rumors.

"We are excited about the future of Wake Forest Football and taking our program to new heights. …We are just getting started."@CoachDickert signs long-term contract extension: https://t.co/cUON5Vgaov pic.twitter.com/5kr0vKWoIZ — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) November 12, 2026

"Candice (Dickert's wife) and I have such a high level of appreciation for everyone involved at Wake Forest that believes in us and the future of our football program," Dickert responded with a Nov. 12, social media message following the news of his extension.

"We know what the path ahead looks like and we are excited to be a huge part of the future. As always, we need ALL of Demon Deacon Nation to continue to invest in the future of our team as we continue to make you proud on and off the field! Go Deacs!!!"